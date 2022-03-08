2 million refugees have so far fled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine





More than two million people have so far fled Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations said on Monday.

It is Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since the Second World War.

Poland has so far taken in more than 1.2 million refugees from Ukraine.

More than a million people in Ukraine are internally displaced, according to the UN High Commission for Refugees.

The European Union estimates that the number of refugees fleeing Russia’s attacks could rise to seven million in the next few weeks.

More than two million people so far have fled the Russian invasion of Ukraine. © andrei310/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

Getting out of Ukraine is getting increasingly difficult. The so-called humanitarian corridors are just not working… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

… 5% of the population [has fled] … Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent