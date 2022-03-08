Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
What's the hold-up? Judges Matter concerned by delay in appointing Chief Justice

8 March 2022 2:35 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Presidency
Chief justice
JSC
Concourt
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Judges Matter

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project.
  • Judicial watchdog group Judges Matter says it's worried by the delay in announcing SA's new Chief Justice
  • It’s been over a month since the Chief Justice interviews took place and President Ramaphosa has still not announced his pick
  • Judges Matter advocacy officer Zikhona Ndlebe says the delay could affect the upcoming JSC interviews in April to fill 18 judicial vacancies
The Constitutional Court of South Africa at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. Picture: EWN.

When will President Cyril Ramaphosa announce the new Chief Justice of South Africa?

Judicial watchdog group Judges Matter and several civil society groups are concerned by Ramaphosa's silence more than a month after public interviews were conducted.

The delay comes at a time when the judiciary is in need of leadership and stability, says Judges Matter advocacy officer Zikhona Ndlebe.

Tuesday 8 March 2022 marks 147 days since South Africa had a permanent Chief Justice.

Ndlebe says the Presidency has not given any explanation for the hold-up, which could impact the upcoming interviews scheduled for next month to fill 18 judicial vacancies.

There's absolutely no indication from the Presidency. There's radio silence as to when the President will appoint a permanent Chief Justice and it's very concerning because the least that the Presidency can do is to provide an explanation as to the hold-up but we haven't heard anything.

Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter

She says a permanent Chief Justice is urgently needed to chair the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) before the interviews can go ahead in April.

Ndlebe says acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo remains pre-occupied with the state capture report which has been released in several parts, adding that the apex court needs a permanent head.

RELATED: 'No more sideshows, JSC needs criteria for Chief Justice interview questions'

The role of the Chief Justice is a very important one because the Chief Justice is not only the leader of the Constitutional Court but also the leader of the judiciary as a whole.

Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter

It means that, for example, the JSC - which the Chief Justice also chairs - is unable to come up with criteria or ensure that the JSC interviews that are coming up in April of this year will be fair.

Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and Advocacy Officer - Judges Matter



