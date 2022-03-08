Streaming issues? Report here
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)

8 March 2022 9:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money Show
© ismagilov/123rf.com

It's now almost two weeks since Russia started its invasion of Ukraine and plunged the whole world into turmoil.

So how should you invest when everything's in a mess?

Bruce Whitfield chats to Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments.

Marx shares her "five golden rules" of investing during a crisis:

1. Don’t panic

2. Make sure your portfolio is “anything-proof”

3. Be greedy when others are fearful

4. Keep some cash handy

5. Don’t look at your investments every day

How do you not panic at a time when a lunatic is on the loose with access to nuclear weapons... and picks a fight with his neighbour?"

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Marx acknowledges that it is difficult not to panic in this scenario, but quotes the topical market saying "If you are going to panic, panic first".

The problem with this of course, is that it's the big guys who can execute quickly who are the first ones to do the panicking.

You and I tend to panic late, and then we have the consequences to deal with. We sell while everything is dropping; we buy when we shouldn't be buying... and because we panic late, we usually make big mistakes.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

It is vital to get yourself to calm down Marx says.

"Maybe forget the password to your investment account for the next month or two", she chuckles.

Part of this strategy of managing yourself is Rule No 2, which is to make your investment "anything-proof" from the start.

Maybe it's not the case right now, but that doesn't mean you can't take the opportunities existing out there right now to make sure that your portfolio is 'anything-proof'.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

What I mean by that is diversify, diversify, diversify.... It wouldn't hurt as much now as it would if you were only exposed to one sector or, worse even, one stock.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

Listen to Marx explain her Golden Rules in detail below:




