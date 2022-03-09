[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's"
Savanna Cider doesn't normally get a "zero" rating on The Money Show's weekly advertising slot.
This week however, 'The People vs Savanna' campaign doesn't make the cut according to both Bruce Whitfield and Pepe Marais, founding partner and Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public United.
Related stories:
OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively'
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
TheSavannaTrial serves as an apology to the people over a scarcity of the popular cider due largely to a glass shortage.
It also introduces the new Savanna Limited Edition Can.
RELATED: Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage
"I actually had to stop listening to this... I started getting 'grils', and not in a good way!" exclaims Whitfield.
"Savanna usually get it so right!"
It appears that the brand is trying to be more relevant to the broader market, ventures Marais.
From a pure brand point of view, the position was always 'It's dry but we can drink it'... simplistically packaged with this dry humour in the Savanna bar.... but suddenly it feels like the brand's trying to be like a Nando's...Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United
I got a political sense of this piece. When I read up about it I realised it was about trying to address the issue of being understocked and the launch of a new can... It's so complex... At face value I find it too complicated, the humour not at the same level...Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United
For that amount of work... then to be left with not really understanding what's going on unless I go and read up about the context... is a problem because we're up against so much content out there we need to be sharp and to the point... It fails in that regard.Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United
Listen to Pepe Marais' advertising critiques below (Savanna discussion at 3:57):
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4MfWhSwfJY
