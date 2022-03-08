Economy grows by 4.9% 'but poor performance of construction shows true picture'
The South African economy grew 4.9% in 2021, after real GDP growth of 1,2% was recorded in the fourth quarter.
Agriculture, trade and manufacturing were the top three drivers of growth in the last three months of the year says Statistics SA.
It warns that despite these positive figures, real GDP has yet to recover to the level recorded in the second quarter of 2021.
That's before civil unrest and stricter lockdown restrictions hit.
The economy is now 1,8% smaller than its pre-pandemic level.
Economic activity is on par with the third quarter of 2017, says Stats SA.
While 4.9% growth is less than expected, it's still a "decent recovery" says Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.
The year before we declined by 6.4%, so we're still not back at where we were before Covid started. I think we're about 1.8% shy of the level before Covid.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
It's going to take us another year or more to get back to that level at least.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
One major positive of the GDP figures is the fact that most sectors recorded positive growth during 2021 as a whole.
However the construction sector continued its shocking performance of the last five years, Lings notes.
I think this epitomises why South Africa hasn't been able to move forward more substantially in terms of employment growth and overall economic performance.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
If ever there's an indication that your economy is functioning, its construction - it's infrastructure, it's housing... signs that you are doing something...Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Each sector recovering is very reliant on the consumer at the moment. We've got to try and switch that into more fixed investment activity... and now with the oil price moving up, petrol prices and food prices will rush up as well... It will make it tough going during the course of this year.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Lings says it would be entirely feasible to see a R5 a litre petrol price increase over the next few months - if the US and Europe restrict oil imports from Russia it would send the price skyrocketing further.
"There's no way of compensating for that except other than through price."
Even if this scenario doesn't happen, local fuel price increases are expected over the next two months in any case.
None of that has been factored into the inflation data.. and we mustn't forget where food prices are... All of that means that inflation's going well above 6% now, and not long ago we were looking at 4.5% as the midpoint of the target...Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
Listen to Lings' comprehensive analysis on The Money Show:
