Scamster catches 600 'investors' – among them family and friends





Avoid doing business with Keenan Ebden Financial Services (or Keenan Ebden himself), warns the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

“Neither are authorised to give any financial advice or render any intermediary services,” says the FSCA.

For over 600 investors, some of who lost more than R1 million, the warning came too late.

Ebden, who has gone missing, claimed investors could double their money in three months trading foreign exchange – hundreds of Capetonians believed his promises.

The Hawks are investigating and there is a final sequestration order against him and his estate.

Lester Kiewit interviewed attorney Erin Goliath (scroll up to listen).

Not only did they not receive returns on their investments, but they were also not receiving their capital back… Erin Goliath, attorney

It was often people well-known to Ebden… promising investors a 100% return in three months… a Ponzi-type scheme… depending on a constant flow of new investors… Notwithstanding the FSCA’s warnings, Ebden continued his business… Erin Goliath, attorney

Creditors can submit their claims… The Hawks are dealing with the criminal aspect… the investigation is ongoing… Erin Goliath, attorney