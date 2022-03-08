Man reverses truck through Russian Embassy gates: 'Criminal act of insanity!'





Irish police arrest a man after he rammed a truck carrying church supplies through the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin on Monday.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

“I just did this to create a safe corridor for the Russian ambassador to leave Ireland,” said Desmond Wisley, who explained he was overcome with grief after seeing photos of a family killed by Russians in Irpin.

Russia called the man’s protest a “criminal act of insanity” and a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“We believe that no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions,” one statement from the embassy read.

© belchonock/123rf.com

