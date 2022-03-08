Streaming issues? Report here
Man reverses truck through Russian Embassy gates: 'Criminal act of insanity!'

8 March 2022 4:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Irish police arrest a man after he rammed a truck carrying church supplies through the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin on Monday.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

“I just did this to create a safe corridor for the Russian ambassador to leave Ireland,” said Desmond Wisley, who explained he was overcome with grief after seeing photos of a family killed by Russians in Irpin.

Russia called the man’s protest a “criminal act of insanity” and a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“We believe that no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions,” one statement from the embassy read.

© belchonock/123rf.com

RELATED: Ukrainian sailor sinks his Russian boss’s R117 million superyacht

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).

He hands out pamphlets and explains why he reversed the communion delivery truck into the gates…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

The Russian embassy says… it was an act of absolute insanity…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



