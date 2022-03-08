Man reverses truck through Russian Embassy gates: 'Criminal act of insanity!'
Irish police arrest a man after he rammed a truck carrying church supplies through the gates of the Russian embassy in Dublin on Monday.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
“I just did this to create a safe corridor for the Russian ambassador to leave Ireland,” said Desmond Wisley, who explained he was overcome with grief after seeing photos of a family killed by Russians in Irpin.
Russia called the man’s protest a “criminal act of insanity” and a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
“We believe that no people of sound mind could support such senseless and barbaric actions,” one statement from the embassy read.
RELATED: Ukrainian sailor sinks his Russian boss’s R117 million superyacht
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
He hands out pamphlets and explains why he reversed the communion delivery truck into the gates…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
The Russian embassy says… it was an act of absolute insanity…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
