Stage 4 loadshedding Wednesday 9am until Friday 5am - Eskom
- Loadshedding has been shifted from stage 2 to stage 4 as of 9am on Wednesday
- Stage 4 will continue until Friday morning after which the country will return to stage 2 until 5am on Monday
South Africa has been on stage 2 loadshedding since Monday.
However, on Wednesday morning Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha announced that due to more breakdowns the power utility is implementing Stage 4 loadshedding from 9am on Wednesday until 5am on Friday. Thereafter the country will return to stage 2 until 5am on Monday.
It is with great regret that further failures overnight of generation units has necessitated the implementation of stage 4 loadshedding starting at 9 this morning.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
#POWERALERT1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 9, 2022
Due to further failures of generation units, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 09:00 today until 05:00 on Friday in order to manage the emergency reserves pic.twitter.com/OMmqjLKIUX
