'Situation much worse than Eskom is telling us – and costs are out of control'
The South African economy grew by 1.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021, Stats SA said on Tuesday, remaining 1.8% smaller than before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As Stats SA released the tepid GDP figures, Eskom smashed the ailing economy some more with a new round of loadshedding.
The utility also warned of skyrocketing diesel prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resultant sanctions on the nuclear-armed superpower.
Eskom increasingly uses diesel-burning open cycle gas turbines to try and keep the lights on.
By 7 March all 20 diesel-fired gas turbines were hard at work producing electricity in place of 4500 MW of coal units that have tripped.
“We apologise for the difficult situation we’re placing the people of South Africa, and the negative impact we have on the economy of the country,” said Eskom Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer.
The energy regulator has given Eskom R3 billion for diesel for the coming financial year against the utility’s request of R6.5 billion.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Independent Energy Thought Leader CEO Mike Rossouw about keeping the economy growing in the face of the challenges presented to it by the struggling Eskom (scroll up to listen).
The situation is much worse than Eskom is telling us… It has a work commitment way beyond their capabilities… They’re only equipped to deal with 10% breakdowns; it is at nearly 20% at the moment… They don’t have sufficient available capacity…Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
… mismanagement of the coal yards… They must have alternatives [to diesel] …Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
… costs are out of control. They don’t’ have sufficient manpower… The situation will deteriorate… Just shut the old power stations!Mike Rossouw, CEO - Independent Energy Thought Leaders
