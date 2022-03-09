WCED 'taking advice' after three incidents of ancestral callings at Cape schools





There have been several reports of pupils experiencing ancestral callings at schools in the Western Cape and KZN

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says schools must respect the spiritual beliefs of all learners without compromising learning and teaching

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it's taking advice from experts after recent reports of pupils experiencing ancestral callings while in school.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says there have been three incidents in the province in the past few weeks, in addition to several reported cases in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Friday, classes at Immaculata Girls High School in Wynberg were suspended when pupils apparently fell ill after receiving a spiritual calling from their ancestors.

According to Hammond, the school had reported that learners started to "shout out uncontrollably from different classes and then they had alleged that they were speaking with their ancestors."

A similar incident reportedly took place at Portland Secondary School in Mitchells Plain last month.

A letter issued by Portlands High School to parents on 22 February claims that the matter was a "cultural incident that was blown out of proportion" by some learners who created panic among parents.

"The matter, like all sensitive matters, was dealt with by informing the parents of the learners", the letter reads.

Hammond says the department cannot confirm whether there could be a 'copycat' situation taking place in some som schools. However, she says there have been some cases where learners falsely claimed they were ill.

Hammond claims that schools and educators are not equipped or tasked to intervene in such spiritual matters.

She says parents and learners who have been involved in the incidents must consult with their spiritual healers.

At the same time, the WCED says schools have provided support for learners that witnessed these incidents.

While schools must respect all spiritual beliefs, the WCED says it's important to minimise disruption to teaching and learning.

The protocol in such cases is to remove the "ill" learners that are disrupting class, place them in the sickbay and call parents, Hammond says.

