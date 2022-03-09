WCED 'taking advice' after three incidents of ancestral callings at Cape schools

Streaming issues? Report here
9 March 2022 10:42 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Western Cape
WCED
Schools
ancestral calling
spiritual calling

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.
  • There have been several reports of pupils experiencing ancestral callings at schools in the Western Cape and KZN
  • WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says schools must respect the spiritual beliefs of all learners without compromising learning and teaching
© paylessimages/123rf.com

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it's taking advice from experts after recent reports of pupils experiencing ancestral callings while in school.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says there have been three incidents in the province in the past few weeks, in addition to several reported cases in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Friday, classes at Immaculata Girls High School in Wynberg were suspended when pupils apparently fell ill after receiving a spiritual calling from their ancestors.

According to Hammond, the school had reported that learners started to "shout out uncontrollably from different classes and then they had alleged that they were speaking with their ancestors."

A similar incident reportedly took place at Portland Secondary School in Mitchells Plain last month.

A letter issued by Portlands High School to parents on 22 February claims that the matter was a "cultural incident that was blown out of proportion" by some learners who created panic among parents.

"The matter, like all sensitive matters, was dealt with by informing the parents of the learners", the letter reads.

Hammond says the department cannot confirm whether there could be a 'copycat' situation taking place in some som schools. However, she says there have been some cases where learners falsely claimed they were ill.

Hammond claims that schools and educators are not equipped or tasked to intervene in such spiritual matters.

She says parents and learners who have been involved in the incidents must consult with their spiritual healers.

With the learners that reported to have been ill or in a frenzy, some have described it, they together with their parents are to address this with their special spiritual healers.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

We believe the educators cannot participate in those individual learners' journeys.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

At the same time, the WCED says schools have provided support for learners that witnessed these incidents.

While schools must respect all spiritual beliefs, the WCED says it's important to minimise disruption to teaching and learning.

The protocol in such cases is to remove the "ill" learners that are disrupting class, place them in the sickbay and call parents, Hammond says.

While our educators in schools must respect and acknowledged different belief systems, we can't expect a school to intervene in these matters because they aren't equipped to do so.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

We as the department advise schools that if this situation happens, they immediately take the learners to the sickbay, for example, call the parents of the learners and then they must address this with their spiritual healer according to their individual family ritual. It is a case-by-case basis because we have been advised that no calling is identical and it does require the professional support required for that particular calling.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson



