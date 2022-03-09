Public hospitals playing catch up amid huge surgical backlog in Western Cape
- There's a massive surgical backlog in the Western Cape caused by the Covid-19 pandemic
- Provincial health teams are gradually bringing services back online, including elective surgeries
Public hospitals in the Western Cape are slowly working through a backlog of around 23,000 elective surgeries.
The Western Cape health department's head of operations, Dr. Saadiq Kariem, says health teams are prioritising urgent procedures that had been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Our teams are prioritising in each of the disciplines and we've allocated additional resources to catch up with the backlogs from provincial treasury and provincial funds", he tells CapeTalk.
According to Dr. Kariem, the department has set aside an additional R20 million to help get through the backlog.
Procedures such as cataract removal, open hernia repair, and hip replacement surgeries are regarded as elective procedures, in orther words not immediately life-threatening, and were halted during the initial lockdown.
In December 2019, roughly 105,000 surgeries were performed that year. In December 2021, the number of surgeries had dropped by 22% to around 80,000.
These are procedures that haven't gone away, people are needing them. So, we've been trying to rescalate our services again, like surgical procedures.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
We've got people's contact numbers because they would have been earmarked for a particular procedure... our teams have to prioritise according to the list of people whose [surgeries] are probably more urgent than others.Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations - Western Cape Department Of Health
