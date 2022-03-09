We will protect our land. Ukraine will not surrender - Volodymyr Zelenskyy to UK
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose life and country remains in grave danger, evoked the spirit of Winston Churchill when he addressed the UK parliament on Tuesday.
"We'll fight in the forests, on the shores, in the streets,” said Zelenskyy, the first foreign leader ever to address the House of Commons directly.
“We will protect our land; we will not surrender.”
Ukraine, said Zelenskyy, has decided "to be free".
Zelenskyy’s stoic defiance visibly moved many MPs, bringing some to tears.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
It was absolutely packed to the rafters… Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared by video link… a standing ovation before and after…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Everyone watching felt the embattled vibe…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
