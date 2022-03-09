Here's why sanctions imposed against Russia may not work
- In the last fortnight, the United States, the UK, and their allies have imposed various trade and banking sanctions on Russia
- On Tuesday McDonald's, Coca-Cola and Starbucks on Tuesday bowed to public pressure and suspended their operations in Russia
US President Joe Biden has announced that the United States is banning all imports of oil and gas from Russia
Speaking on Tuesday morning, Biden said the move targets “the main artery of Russia’s economy”.
It comes as McDonald's, Coca-Cola and Starbucks on Tuesday bowed to public pressure and suspended their operations in Russia, joining the international corporate chorus of outrage over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
In the last fortnight, the United States, the UK, and their allies have imposed sanctions on Russia including trade and banking sanctions, most notably certain Russian banks being removed from the Swift messaging system,
But what are the sanctions being imposed on Russia likely to work?
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto posed the question to a panel of experts on Wednesday.
There is no such thing as a one size fits all approach to the application of sanctions.Christopher Michaelsen, Associate professor in the School of Global and Public Law - UNSW
It's about creating a ground swell of Russian resistance to the war which is going to put pressure on Putin.Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation
The problem with the sanctions, says Dr Greg Mills of the Brenthurst Foundation, is that sanctions can take a while to have an impact:
It's probably not going to be quick enough for the people of Ukraine.Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation
It may raise the cost for Mr Putin, but it's probably not going to affect his current plans given his level of commitment in Ukraine.Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation
RELATED:US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
RELATED: 'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust'
