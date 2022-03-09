15 y/o double murder suspect released into family's care after court appearance
- The accused is being represented by prominent local criminal lawyer William Booth
- The murdered couple were the brother and sister-in-law of local Cape Town singer and former Voice SA contestant Craig Lucas
Friends and family of a couple murdered at their home in Protea Heights at the weekend have spoken of their shock following the arrest of a 15-year-old family member in connection with the killings.
Warren and Arlene Lucas were found dead inside their home after neighbours reported hearing gunshots.
A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested at the scene and appeared in court on Tuesday.
He was later released into the care of a relative and may undergo psychiatric evaluation before returning to court. on 17 March.
On Monday, the family's spokesperson Bridgette Brukman released a statement saying that the Lucas family had experienced a grave tragedy and loss and asking for privacy at this time.
