Don't be a victim - check out these Top 5 Red Flags for avoiding travel fraud
- A travel industry expert shares his tips for avoiding travel scams
- Former Hello Darlings clients have taken to social media to share how they were duped into parting with millions for luxury holidays that never happened
If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
That's the advice from a travel industry expert to consumers in light of the Hello Darlings travel scam which has seen unsuspecting holidaymakers seemingly swindled out of tens of millions of rand.
Hundreds of customers have reported paying the travel company for luxury holidays only for the CEO, a South African businesswoman, to disappear with their money.
Clients from across the country have taken to social media to share how they were duped.
Guys this is actually very sad. So much money lost 😭 #HelloDarlings #TazzMoosa pic.twitter.com/Qg4Cevg9Yp— Azra Karim (@AzraKarim) March 8, 2022
Tazz Moosa of Hello Darlings has taken people's money and absconded. If anyone knows her whereabouts or has personal information on her it's time to band together and work together to get her arrested and imprisoned. Does anyone know her family?— Quraysha I Sooliman (@QIsmail) March 7, 2022
Tazz Moosa of Hello Darlings has taken people's money and absconded. If anyone knows her whereabouts or has personal information on her it's time to band together and work together to get her arrested and imprisoned. Does anyone know her family?— Quraysha I Sooliman (@QIsmail) March 7, 2022
Otto De Vries of the Association of Southern African Travel Agents shared the following tips with those looking to book a holiday:
1. Look for the ASATA logo when sourcing a travel company 2. If it looks to good to be true, it probably is 3. Don't pay for your holiday by EFT 4. Look out for dodgy marketing materials such as fuzzy logos and low-resolution images 5. Are they making excuses?
These are big-ticket items and people are clearly not doing their homework before handing over their money.Otto De Vries, CEO - Association of Southern African Travel Agents
If it looks too good to be true, it probably is - if that holiday is lower (in price) than anywhere else, alarm bells should be going off.Otto De Vries, CEO - Association of Southern African Travel Agents
Travel fraudsters will put pressure on you to pay by EFT which effectively is paying by cash - rather pay by credit card which delivers a level of protectionOtto De Vries, CEO - Association of Southern African Travel Agents
De Vries says that while the industry is not regulated, Asata as a voluntary body represents over 90% of the travel industry.
He's urging consumers to look out for the Asata stamp of credibility.
It's not a guarantee but it's certainly a step in the right direction.Otto De Vries, CEO - Association of Southern African Travel Agents
99.9% of the time when we hear these stories, it ends up not being one of our members.Otto De Vries, CEO - Association of Southern African Travel Agents
Members have to comply with a code of conduct and prove that they are a legitimate travel business.Otto De Vries, CEO - Association of Southern African Travel Agents
RELATED: 'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_105284072_woman-is-sitting-in-a-chair-relaxing-in-the-summer-she-is-in-the-pool-.html
More from Local
Public hospitals playing catch up amid huge surgical backlog in Western Cape
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem.Read More
15 y/o double murder suspect released into family's care after court appearance
The 15-year-old was arrested following the incident in Protea Heights in Brackenfell on Sunday evening.Read More
WCED 'taking advice' after three incidents of ancestral callings at Cape schools
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.Read More
Stage 4 loadshedding Wednesday 9am until Friday 5am - Eskom
Sikonathi Mantahansha announced the shift from stage 2 to stage 4. Listen to what he has to say in the audio below.Read More
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Economy grows by 4.9% 'but poor performance of construction shows true picture'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management) about the GDP figures for 2021.Read More
Scamster catches 600 'investors' – among them family and friends
Lester Kiewit interviews attorney Erin Goliath.Read More
No evidence of sabotage at power plants, says Eskom management
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More