Salga praises Tshwane, Joburg collections – critiques national government
The South African Local Government Association (Salga) is a public entity representing the interests of 257 municipalities and their residents.
Municipalities are the closest the government gets to the people; it is a vital cog in the delivery of services.
Salga elected Councillor Bheki Stofile as its President at the Salga National Conference, which was held from 2 March to 4 March.
Stofile, Speaker of the Matjhabeng Local Municipality in the Free State, will serve a five-year term.
“I refer to communities as shareholders of a company called local government,” Stofile told Lester Kiewit in an interview on Wednesday (scroll up to listen).
“Council should be as a result of the choice of voters,” said Stofile.
“I believe Salga must do everything possible to close the gap between ourselves and the shareholders.”
Stofile implores the national government to work with municipalities.
Tiers of government must work together… Working alone, we’ll never succeed…Bheki Stofile, President - South African Local Government Association
Stofile bemoaned the high turnover of councillors, saying they need “two or three years” to have an impact.
He had much praise for service delivery by the City of Cape Town and the aggressive recent collections drive in Tshwane and Johannesburg.
Stofile blamed the lack of capacity in national government for many of the woes at a local level.
Is there capacity in other spheres of government? Certainly not… It’s a matter we must deal with decisively…Bheki Stofile, President - South African Local Government Association
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149033952_cape-town-republic-of-south-africa-april-10-cityscape-of-cape-town-on-april-10-2018-in-cape-town-rep.html?term=cape%2Btown%2Bskyscrapers&vti=m1e53u3an5js7jylbe-1-108
