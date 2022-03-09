Stage 7 loadshedding 'if we run out of diesel'
Right now, at least 16 electricity generating units are at risk of breaking down, Eskom warned on Wednesday.
The risk of breakdown at three of those units is extremely high while 10 units were at “medium risk”.
Eskom implemented stage four power cuts at 9:00 AM on Wednesday.
It expects to downgrade loadshedding to stage two on Friday and for it to be suspended on Monday.
Eskom Chief Operating Officer Jan Oberholzer said stage four loadshedding was needed to preserve diesel and water resources while fixing broken down units.
“We have significant challenges with units that broke down,” said Oberholzer. “We're also running 16 units with risks.”
“We haven’t covered ourselves in glory over the last few days.”
Eskom is burning through nine million litres of diesel a day to keep the lights on.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque (scroll up to listen).
Jan Oberholzer labels it as a financial blood nose that they are taking for us, the customers, so they don’t have to ramp it up to stage six. So, they’re burning through nine million litres of diesel per day…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
He painted a very bleak picture. If we do run out of diesel… we can see loadshedding ramped up by three stages… Where will it end? Stage eight loadshedding? …Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
They are confident this crisis will be over by Monday… They say they have rain plans in place…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/diesel-fuel-gauge-gas-station-1122312/
