Bathabile Dlamini found guilty of perjury in grants crisis debacle
- Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has been found guilty of perjury
- Dlamini was charged after lying under oath about the 2017 Sassa grant payments crisis
Former Social Development minister Bathabile Dlamini has been found guilty of perjury in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.
Dlamini lied under oath during the inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court into the 2017 social grants debacle at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).
#BathabileDlamini embraced by her supporters as she walked out of the courtroom. Dlamini’s been found guilty of perjury. Her lawyer asked that she remain on warning after the judge said she should rightfully be taken to the cells. MS pic.twitter.com/g2JkN16R1V— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2022
She previously pleaded not guilty to the charge and denied giving false information to the inquiry.
The minister argued that if she did give false evidence, it was unintentional.
RELATED: 'Charges (lying under oath) against Bathabile Dlamini politically motivated'
Dlamini, who is the president of the African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League, enjoyed a great showing of support from senior ANC members.
Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, ANC MP Des van Rooyen, ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni and suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus were some of her supporters in court.
Together with fellow comrades in the Johannesburg Central Magistrate Court in support of the President of the President of the #ANCWL, comrade #BathabileDlamini. pic.twitter.com/oYHyftbjZK— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) March 9, 2022
Source : Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Should we panic about Eskom's coal bill? COO explains how its contracts work
Rising fuel prices and the impact on Eskom - input from COO Jan Oberholzer and energy analyst Chris Yelland on The Money Show.Read More
These are the road closures for the Cape Town Cycle Tour this weekend
Temporary road closures will be in place in the CBD and southern suburbs to accommodate the Cape Town Cycle Tour this weekend.Read More
Foreigners not a burden on economy, or responsible for crime rate - DA
Mandy Wiener interviews Gwen Ngwenya, the DA Head of Policy.Read More
Public hospitals playing catch up amid huge surgical backlog in Western Cape
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem.Read More
Don't be a victim - check out these Top 5 Red Flags for avoiding travel fraud
Lester Kiewit speaks to the Association of Southern African Travel Agents about the Hello Darlings travel scandal.Read More
15 y/o double murder suspect released into family's care after court appearance
The 15-year-old was arrested following the incident in Protea Heights in Brackenfell on Sunday evening.Read More
WCED 'taking advice' after three incidents of ancestral callings at Cape schools
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.Read More
Stage 4 loadshedding Wednesday 9am until Friday 5am - Eskom
Sikonathi Mantahansha announced the shift from stage 2 to stage 4. Listen to what he has to say in the audio below.Read More
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More