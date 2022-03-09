Bathabile Dlamini found guilty of perjury in grants crisis debacle





Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has been found guilty of perjury

Dlamini was charged after lying under oath about the 2017 Sassa grant payments crisis

Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini appears in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 9 March 2022 for judgment in her perjury case. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News

Former Social Development minister Bathabile Dlamini has been found guilty of perjury in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

Dlamini lied under oath during the inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court into the 2017 social grants debacle at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

#BathabileDlamini embraced by her supporters as she walked out of the courtroom. Dlamini’s been found guilty of perjury. Her lawyer asked that she remain on warning after the judge said she should rightfully be taken to the cells. MS pic.twitter.com/g2JkN16R1V — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2022

She previously pleaded not guilty to the charge and denied giving false information to the inquiry.

The minister argued that if she did give false evidence, it was unintentional.

Dlamini, who is the president of the African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League, enjoyed a great showing of support from senior ANC members.

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, ANC MP Des van Rooyen, ANC NEC member Tony Yengeni and suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus were some of her supporters in court.