Foreigners not a burden on economy, or responsible for crime rate - DA





The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Wednesday briefed the media on its updated position on migration and xenophobia.

The announcement comes in the wake of raids on foreign nationals by the Alexandra Dudula Movement.

The vigilante group wants foreigners to leave Alexandra township in Johannesburg and for jobs to go to South Africans.

© baz777/123rf.com

Mandy Wiener interviewed Gwen Ngwenya, the DA Head of Policy (scroll up to listen).

… other political parties… have chosen to couch the issue of migration in a language of fear… We want to dispel popular myths… that migrants are a burden on the economy and largely responsible for South Africa’s high crime rate… Gwen Ngwenya, Head of Policy - Democratic Alliance

Overwhelming evidence indicates that foreign nationals have no greater propensity towards crime than South Africans… The data is quite clear… Gwen Ngwenya, Head of Policy - Democratic Alliance