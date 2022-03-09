MTN revenue surges, subscribers grow to 272 million across Africa
The MTN Group reported strong financial, operational and sustainability results in 2021 "in a tough macro environment".
Service revenue grew by 18.3% to R171.8 billion.
This was led by led by growth of 6.5% in MTN SA.
At year-end the Group had a total of 272.4 million subscribers, up 2.9 million from the end of 2020.
RELATED: Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa
It attributes this growth to greater adoption of its data and fintech services.
“We adapted to the extraordinary circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and started shaping the MTN of the future through the execution of Ambition 2025,” said MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita.
MTN declared a final dividend of 300 cents per share.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mupita on The Money Show.
We had strong subscriber growth and we're still adding new subscribers to our network... generally voice-consuming customers...Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group
Voice still is the majority of our service revenue at the moment. It's not growing as fast as data and fintech, but it is still contributing materially to the financial profile of the business.Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group
Mupita says the Grup has seen data traffic accelerate beyond the growth in data consumption during the hard lockdown periods.
Regarding the growth of its fintech business, he says MTN has been able to leverage its airtime distribution networks to provide financial services on the continent.
For more detail, listen to the interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/piter2121/piter21211812/piter2121181200009/114454400-konskie-poland-november-03-2018-mtn-group-limited-logo-on-smartphone.jpg
More from Business
Huge jump in profits for Nedbank, but still not back to pre-pandemic level
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about the Nedbank Group's annual results.Read More
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's"
The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show.Read More
Should we panic about Eskom's coal bill? COO explains how its contracts work
Rising fuel prices and the impact on Eskom - input from COO Jan Oberholzer and energy analyst Chris Yelland on The Money Show.Read More
How to help during a crisis - 2022 edition
Money and aid is still the main way, but meme’s and crypto’s work tooRead More
Stage 7 loadshedding 'if we run out of diesel'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
'Situation much worse than Eskom is telling us – and costs are out of control'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leader CEO Mike Rossouw.Read More
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)
Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money ShowRead More
A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.Read More
Shoprite posts stellar results, Checkers Sixty60 drawing new customers in-store
Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of Shoprite Holdings, about the group's half-year results.Read More