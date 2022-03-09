MTN revenue surges, subscribers grow to 272 million across Africa





© piter2121/123rf.com

The MTN Group reported strong financial, operational and sustainability results in 2021 "in a tough macro environment".

Service revenue grew by 18.3% to R171.8 billion.

This was led by led by growth of 6.5% in MTN SA.

At year-end the Group had a total of 272.4 million subscribers, up 2.9 million from the end of 2020.

It attributes this growth to greater adoption of its data and fintech services.

“We adapted to the extraordinary circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and started shaping the MTN of the future through the execution of Ambition 2025,” said MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita.

MTN declared a final dividend of 300 cents per share.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mupita on The Money Show.

We had strong subscriber growth and we're still adding new subscribers to our network... generally voice-consuming customers... Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group

Voice still is the majority of our service revenue at the moment. It's not growing as fast as data and fintech, but it is still contributing materially to the financial profile of the business. Ralph Mupita, CEO - MTN Group

Mupita says the Grup has seen data traffic accelerate beyond the growth in data consumption during the hard lockdown periods.

Regarding the growth of its fintech business, he says MTN has been able to leverage its airtime distribution networks to provide financial services on the continent.

For more detail, listen to the interview below: