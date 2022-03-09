Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Should we panic about Eskom's coal bill? COO explains how its contracts work Rising fuel prices and the impact on Eskom - input from COO Jan Oberholzer and energy analyst Chris Yelland on The Money Show. 9 March 2022 7:39 PM
Bathabile Dlamini found guilty of perjury in grants crisis debacle Judgment was handed down in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday afternoon. 9 March 2022 5:44 PM
These are the road closures for the Cape Town Cycle Tour this weekend Temporary road closures will be in place in the CBD and southern suburbs to accommodate the Cape Town Cycle Tour this weekend. 9 March 2022 5:42 PM
View all Local
WC govt blocks Russian Embassy staff and diplomats from events and meetings The Western Cape government says it cannot and will not remain silent in the face of an international crisis. 9 March 2022 6:14 PM
Foreigners not a burden on economy, or responsible for crime rate - DA Mandy Wiener interviews Gwen Ngwenya, the DA Head of Policy. 9 March 2022 3:00 PM
What's the hold-up? Judges Matter concerned by delay in appointing Chief Justice Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project. 8 March 2022 2:35 PM
View all Politics
Huge jump in profits for Nedbank, but still not back to pre-pandemic level Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about the Nedbank Group's annual results. 9 March 2022 8:35 PM
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's" The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show. 9 March 2022 8:12 PM
How to help during a crisis - 2022 edition Money and aid is still the main way, but meme’s and crypto’s work too 9 March 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
'No one can get hold of her' - SA clients duped by CEO of dodgy travel agency Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Tashreeq Amien and attorney Farhana Asmal. 9 March 2022 1:02 PM
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic) Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money Show 8 March 2022 9:32 PM
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years [REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos. 7 March 2022 7:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52 Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne... 5 March 2022 10:01 AM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
View all Sport
That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 11:23 AM
'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to real-life Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'. 6 March 2022 10:40 AM
Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to actress, dancer and TV presenter, Melissa de Vries. 5 March 2022 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
WC govt blocks Russian Embassy staff and diplomats from events and meetings The Western Cape government says it cannot and will not remain silent in the face of an international crisis. 9 March 2022 6:14 PM
Here's why sanctions imposed against Russia may not work Refilwe Moloto speaks to a panel of experts about the effectiveness of the sanctions currenty being imposed on Russia. 9 March 2022 11:04 AM
We will protect our land. Ukraine will not surrender - Volodymyr Zelenskyy to UK Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 9 March 2022 10:22 AM
View all World
Europe looks to Africa to wean itself off Russian gas - forever Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 8 March 2022 11:49 AM
Botswana may soon take over from sanctions-smashed Russia as #1 diamond producer Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 8 March 2022 10:54 AM
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's" The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show. 9 March 2022 8:12 PM
'Situation much worse than Eskom is telling us – and costs are out of control' Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leader CEO Mike Rossouw. 9 March 2022 9:11 AM
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic) Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money Show 8 March 2022 9:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Should we panic about Eskom's coal bill? COO explains how its contracts work

9 March 2022 7:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Diesel
Load shedding
The Money Show
Chris Yelland
Bruce Whitfield
Coal
Stage 4 load shedding
stage 4
Energy Supply
Diesel prices
coal prices

Rising fuel prices and the impact on Eskom - input from COO Jan Oberholzer and energy analyst Chris Yelland on The Money Show.
Image: Steve Buissinne on Pixabay

Eskom switched the country to Stage 4 power cuts on Wednesday morning after implementing Stage 2 on Monday.

“We haven’t covered ourselves in glory over the last few days” said COO Jan Oberholzer as Eskom scrambled to cope with more generation units breaking down.

The power utility has been forced to make extensive use of its emergency generation fleet, much of it diesel-powered, because of the breakdowns at its coal-fired power stations.

Meanwhile fuel prices are spiking as a result of the sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Related stories:

Stage 4 loadshedding Wednesday 9am until Friday 5am - Eskom

Stage 7 loadshedding 'if we run out of diesel'

The Money Show sent a request to Eskom Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jan Oberholzer, asking him to explain Eskom's coal contracts.

According to Oberholzer, Eskom has around 37 active coal contracts: five are on a long-term cost-plus basis which means the resource is dedicated solely to Eskom.

Eskom pays all the operating and capital costs for running those collieries, he explains.

These are 40-plus year agreements which will expire at different dates, the last one to do so in 2034.

The remainder of Eskom contracts [32] are made up of long-term and short/medium-term fixed price contracts... These have various tenures from approximately one year to 50 years. The last contract for Medupi expires in 2057.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Should we be worried about how spiking coal prices will impact Eskom in view of their contract structure?

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence, who says he has asked Eskom this question himself.

"They said to me they're still studying this."

Yelland notes that according to Oberholzer's description, Eskom does hedge to an extent through its long-term supply contracts with dedicated coal.

I suppose some is procured in the very short-term and there it has to compete with the export market, which is very attractive right now.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

RELATED: Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions

I'm not sure exactly how exposed they are to the international price, but certainly the export price of coal is very high!

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Of more interest right now, says Yelland, is Eskom's exposure to the rising price of diesel as that is imported.

Right now, the power utility is burning through 9 million litres a day.

That is going to have a very significant impact on Eskom's liquidity, which ultimately will probably mean more bailouts by the state.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:




9 March 2022 7:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Diesel
Load shedding
The Money Show
Chris Yelland
Bruce Whitfield
Coal
Stage 4 load shedding
stage 4
Energy Supply
Diesel prices
coal prices

More from Business

Huge jump in profits for Nedbank, but still not back to pre-pandemic level

9 March 2022 8:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about the Nedbank Group's annual results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's"

9 March 2022 8:12 PM

The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to help during a crisis - 2022 edition

9 March 2022 7:15 PM

Money and aid is still the main way, but meme’s and crypto’s work too

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MTN revenue surges, subscribers grow to 272 million across Africa

9 March 2022 7:04 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's 2021 results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stage 7 loadshedding 'if we run out of diesel'

9 March 2022 1:43 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Situation much worse than Eskom is telling us – and costs are out of control'

9 March 2022 9:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leader CEO Mike Rossouw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic)

8 March 2022 9:32 PM

Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes

8 March 2022 8:52 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shoprite posts stellar results, Checkers Sixty60 drawing new customers in-store

8 March 2022 7:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO of Shoprite Holdings, about the group's half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy grows by 4.9% 'but poor performance of construction shows true picture'

8 March 2022 6:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management) about the GDP figures for 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Bathabile Dlamini found guilty of perjury in grants crisis debacle

9 March 2022 5:44 PM

Judgment was handed down in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

These are the road closures for the Cape Town Cycle Tour this weekend

9 March 2022 5:42 PM

Temporary road closures will be in place in the CBD and southern suburbs to accommodate the Cape Town Cycle Tour this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foreigners not a burden on economy, or responsible for crime rate - DA

9 March 2022 3:00 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Gwen Ngwenya, the DA Head of Policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public hospitals playing catch up amid huge surgical backlog in Western Cape

9 March 2022 2:15 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't be a victim - check out these Top 5 Red Flags for avoiding travel fraud

9 March 2022 1:00 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to the Association of Southern African Travel Agents about the Hello Darlings travel scandal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

15 y/o double murder suspect released into family's care after court appearance

9 March 2022 11:47 AM

The 15-year-old was arrested following the incident in Protea Heights in Brackenfell on Sunday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WCED 'taking advice' after three incidents of ancestral callings at Cape schools

9 March 2022 10:42 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stage 4 loadshedding Wednesday 9am until Friday 5am - Eskom

9 March 2022 7:39 AM

Sikonathi Mantahansha announced the shift from stage 2 to stage 4. Listen to what he has to say in the audio below.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes

8 March 2022 8:52 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy grows by 4.9% 'but poor performance of construction shows true picture'

8 March 2022 6:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management) about the GDP figures for 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bathabile Dlamini found guilty of perjury in grants crisis debacle

Local

15 y/o double murder suspect released into family's care after court appearance

Local

Stage 7 loadshedding 'if we run out of diesel'

Business

EWN Highlights

Maternity hospital in Ukraine city of Mariupol demolished amid Russian invasion

9 March 2022 8:37 PM

Numsa, NUM embark on wage strike at Sibanye’s Gauteng, FS mining sites

9 March 2022 8:29 PM

‘They tell me systems are offline,’ UJ student in limbo as NSFAS mute on payment

9 March 2022 8:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA