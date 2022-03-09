Should we panic about Eskom's coal bill? COO explains how its contracts work





Eskom switched the country to Stage 4 power cuts on Wednesday morning after implementing Stage 2 on Monday.

“We haven’t covered ourselves in glory over the last few days” said COO Jan Oberholzer as Eskom scrambled to cope with more generation units breaking down.

The power utility has been forced to make extensive use of its emergency generation fleet, much of it diesel-powered, because of the breakdowns at its coal-fired power stations.

Meanwhile fuel prices are spiking as a result of the sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

The Money Show sent a request to Eskom Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jan Oberholzer, asking him to explain Eskom's coal contracts.

According to Oberholzer, Eskom has around 37 active coal contracts: five are on a long-term cost-plus basis which means the resource is dedicated solely to Eskom.

Eskom pays all the operating and capital costs for running those collieries, he explains.

These are 40-plus year agreements which will expire at different dates, the last one to do so in 2034.

The remainder of Eskom contracts [32] are made up of long-term and short/medium-term fixed price contracts... These have various tenures from approximately one year to 50 years. The last contract for Medupi expires in 2057. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Should we be worried about how spiking coal prices will impact Eskom in view of their contract structure?

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence, who says he has asked Eskom this question himself.

"They said to me they're still studying this."

Yelland notes that according to Oberholzer's description, Eskom does hedge to an extent through its long-term supply contracts with dedicated coal.

I suppose some is procured in the very short-term and there it has to compete with the export market, which is very attractive right now. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

I'm not sure exactly how exposed they are to the international price, but certainly the export price of coal is very high! Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Of more interest right now, says Yelland, is Eskom's exposure to the rising price of diesel as that is imported.

Right now, the power utility is burning through 9 million litres a day.

That is going to have a very significant impact on Eskom's liquidity, which ultimately will probably mean more bailouts by the state. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

