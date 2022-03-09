Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine
Aspen Pharmacare's South African subsidiary has finally signed the deal with Johnson & Johnson that will allow it to manufacture and distribute a Covid-19 vaccine in Africa.
Aspen SA Operations will make the vaccine under the name Aspenovax from the drug substance supplied by J & J.
RELATED: 'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J
Aspen's half-year results released on Wednesday show that revenue increased by 4% to R19.4 billion during the six months ended 31 December 2021.
Earnings grew by 10% to R5.7 billion.
Headline earnings per share surged 37% to 777.2 cents.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare.
When you look at the lack of vaccination across Africa it's going to be really good to be able to contribute... It's also not just for Africa; it's for the world when you think about it...Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
When Africans are unvaccinated and they're more immuno-compromised, that's where you're going to get your serious variants coming forward.Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
It's also what it leads to that makes this quite exciting for usStephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
Whitfield asks whether Aspen's other products suffered as the world focused single-mindedly on vaccines and vaccination.
Saad says there was a big swing as, for example sales of some pain medicines and antibiotics dropped because people were wearing masks or weren't interacting socially.
The inverse happens when the Covid lockdowns are lifted... Of course it just takes one really bad variant to get us all jumping again. Clearly what we need to do is get vaccinated.Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
We have a very diverse portfolio. Of that nearly R20 billion in turnover, only R800 million relates to vaccines... During the depths of the Covid pandemic we found things like some of the general anaesthetics picked up, some of the muscle relaxants needed for ventilators...Stephen Saad, CEO - Aspen Pharmacare
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/svershinsky/svershinsky2003/svershinsky200300209/142669059-female-doctor-or-nurse-in-gloves-holding-syringe-for-vaccination-against-the-background-of-the-south.jpg
