These are the road closures for the Cape Town Cycle Tour this weekend





Residents and visitors are reminded that Cape Town Cycle Tour road closures will affect traffic in some areas

Road closures will be in place on both Saturday and Sunday in the city bowl and southern suburbs

Some roads will also be closed around Cape Town Stadium for the pre-race expo and registration from Thursday

As cyclists prepare to saddle up for the Cape Town Cycle Tour, local residents and visitors are advised that planned road closures will affect the flow of traffic in the city bowl, around the Cape Town Stadium and southern suburbs.

Cape Town Stadium closures from Thursday 10 March

In addition to the road closures on Saturday and Sunday, there will be some roads closed around the Cape Town Stadium to accommodate the Cycle Expo and Registration days from Thursday.

The following roads near Cape Town Stadium will be closed daily from 6am until 8pm from Thursday 10 March until Saturday 12 March 2022:

Fritz Sonnenberg Road

P3 and McDonalds Driveway

Stephan Way

Bay Road

Helen Suzman Boulevard

Vlei Road

Road users are requested to plan their routes accordingly.

Organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour have appealed to all residents in Muizenberg, St James, Kalk Bay, Clifton, Bantry Bay, and Sea Point (including Victoria Road and Beach Road) not to park along the Main Road.

Please use alternative side roads or designated parking areas.

Road closures for Saturday 12 March 2022

The following road closures will be in place on Saturday 12 March:

Cape Town CBD

Castle Street between Strand Street & Darling Street from Saturday 2pm until Sunday 2:30pm

Darling Street between Lower Plein & Buitenkant Street from Saturday 3pm until Sunday 2:30pm

Corporation Street between Darling Street and Longmarket Street from Saturday 9pm until Sunday 11:30am

Parade Street between Darling Street and Caledon Street Saturday from Saturday 9pm until Sunday 11:30am

Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Lower Plein Street & Russel Road from Saturday 9pm until Sunday 11:30am

Nelson Mandela Boulevard incoming Strand Street off-ramp from Saturday from Saturday 9pm until Sunday 11:30am

Green Point area

Helen Suzman Boulevard from Beach Road to Traffic Circle (City-bound carriageway) from Saturday 2pm until Sunday 9pm

Bill Peters Drive at Bay Road (local access only) from Saturday 2pm until Sunday 9pm

Noordhoek, Hout Bay

Chapman’s Peak Drive (M6) and Noordhoek Road (M6) to Princess Street from Saturday 6pm until Sunday 6pm

Road closures for Sunday 13 March 2022

The following road closures will be in place on Sunday 13 March 2022:

Cape Town CBD

Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Adderley Street & Russel Road from 4am until 11:30am

Buitenkant Street between Darling Street and Caledon Street from 4am until 11:30am

Darling Street between Adderley Street & Buitenkant Street from 4am until 2:30pm

Lower Plein Street between Strand Street and Darling Street from 4am until 2:30pm

Woodstock, University Estate

Phillip Kgosana Drive (M3) Outbound between Roodebloem Road and Hospital Bend. Traffic will be diverted to Main Road from 05:30am until 12:30pm

CBD, Woodstock

Nelson Mandela Boulevard (N2) Eastbound from 5:30am until 12:30pm

Hospital Bend (N2, M3) Interchange

Settlers Way (N2) to Muizenberg (M3) ramp (Southbound) from 5:30am until 12:30pm

M3 on-ramp from Groote Schuur Hospital from 5:30am until 12:30pm

Cape Point, Scarborough, Kommetjie, Ocean View

Slangkop Road (M82) from 06:45am until 3pm

Soetwater to Kommetjie Road (M65) from 06:45am until 3pm

Kommetjie, Ocean View, Masipumelele

Kommetjie Road (M65) from 06:45am until 3:30pm

Slangkop Road to Ou Kaapse Weg Extension from 06:45am until 3:30pm

Noordhoek, Sun Valley

Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) from 06:45am until 3:30pm

Kommetjie Road (M65) to Noordhoek MainRoad from 06:45am until 3:30pm

Noordhoek Main Road (M6) from 06:45am until 4pm

Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) to base of Chapman’s Peak Drive from 06:45am until 4pm

Mowbray, Rondebosch, Newlands, Claremont, Bishopscourt

M3 (Rhodes Drive, Union Avenue, Paradise Road, Edinburgh Drive) Southbound from 6am until 12:30pm

Including all on-ramps between Nelson Mandela Boulevard up to Trovato Link

Wynberg, Constantia, Tokai

M3 Freeway (Blue Route) Southbound, including all on-ramps between Trovato Link and Steenberg Road from 6am until 12:30pm

Tokai

Steenberg Road (M42) from 6:15am until 12:30pm

M3 off-ramp to Main Road from 6:15am until 12:30pm

Tokai, Lakeside, Muizenberg and False Bay Coast to Cape Point and Scarborough

Main Road (M4) - Between Steenberg Road & Clairvaux Road from 6:15am until 12:30pm

Main Road (M4) - Clairvaux Road to Fish Hoek Traffic Circle from 5:45am until 12:50pm

Main Road (M4) - Fish Hoek Traffic Circle to Glen Road, Glencairn from 5:45am until 1pm

Main Road (M4) - Glen Road to Simon’s Town from 5:50am until 1:15pm

Main Road (M4) - Simon’s Town to entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve from 6am until 2:30pm

Main Road (M4) - Entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve (M4) to Perdekloof (M65) from 6:15am until 2:30pm

Main Road (M4) - Perdekloof to Soetwater from 6:30am until 3pm

Hout Bay, Llandudno, Camps Bay, Bakoven

Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound from 7am until 5:30pm

Princess Street, Hout Bay, to Camps Bay from 7am until 5:30pm

Camps Bay, Bantry Bay and Clifton

Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound between Houghton Road and Camps Bay Drive from 07:30am until 5:30pm

Victoria Road (M6) Northbound and Southbound between Camps Bay Drive and The Meadway from 07:30am until 5:45pm

Victoria Road (M6) - North and Southbound between The Meadway to Lower Kloof Road from 07:30am until 5:45pm

Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound between Lower Kloof Road to Queens Road in Sea Point from 07:15am until 5:45pm

Bantry Bay, Sea Point

Queens Road (M6) from 6am until 6:30pm

Victoria Road to Beach Road from 6am until 6:30pm

Sea Point, Green Point & Mouille Point

Beach Road (M6) - City bound carriageway between Queens Road Circle to St Johns Road from 5am until 6:30pm

Beach Road (M6) - City bound carriageway between St Johns Road to Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6) from 5am until 6:30pm

Beach Road and Beach Road towards Fritz Sonnenberg Road from 5am until 6:30pm

Green Point area

Fritz Sonnenberg Road between Beach Road and Granger Bay Boulevard, Green Point Circle (controlled access point) from 07:30am until 7:30pm

Bill Peters Drive at Bay Road (local access only) from Saturday 2pm until Sunday 9pm

Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6) eastbound from Beach Road to Green Point Traffic Circle from Saturday 2pm until Sunday 9pm

You can also visit the Cape Town Cycle Tour website for a detailed list of road closures.