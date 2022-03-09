These are the road closures for the Cape Town Cycle Tour this weekend
- Residents and visitors are reminded that Cape Town Cycle Tour road closures will affect traffic in some areas
- Road closures will be in place on both Saturday and Sunday in the city bowl and southern suburbs
- Some roads will also be closed around Cape Town Stadium for the pre-race expo and registration from Thursday
As cyclists prepare to saddle up for the Cape Town Cycle Tour, local residents and visitors are advised that planned road closures will affect the flow of traffic in the city bowl, around the Cape Town Stadium and southern suburbs.
Cape Town Stadium closures from Thursday 10 March
In addition to the road closures on Saturday and Sunday, there will be some roads closed around the Cape Town Stadium to accommodate the Cycle Expo and Registration days from Thursday.
The following roads near Cape Town Stadium will be closed daily from 6am until 8pm from Thursday 10 March until Saturday 12 March 2022:
- Fritz Sonnenberg Road
- P3 and McDonalds Driveway
- Stephan Way
- Bay Road
- Helen Suzman Boulevard
- Vlei Road
Road users are requested to plan their routes accordingly.
Organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour have appealed to all residents in Muizenberg, St James, Kalk Bay, Clifton, Bantry Bay, and Sea Point (including Victoria Road and Beach Road) not to park along the Main Road.
Please use alternative side roads or designated parking areas.
Road closures for Saturday 12 March 2022
The following road closures will be in place on Saturday 12 March:
Cape Town CBD
- Castle Street between Strand Street & Darling Street from Saturday 2pm until Sunday 2:30pm
- Darling Street between Lower Plein & Buitenkant Street from Saturday 3pm until Sunday 2:30pm
- Corporation Street between Darling Street and Longmarket Street from Saturday 9pm until Sunday 11:30am
- Parade Street between Darling Street and Caledon Street Saturday from Saturday 9pm until Sunday 11:30am
- Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Lower Plein Street & Russel Road from Saturday 9pm until Sunday 11:30am
- Nelson Mandela Boulevard incoming Strand Street off-ramp from Saturday from Saturday 9pm until Sunday 11:30am
Green Point area
- Helen Suzman Boulevard from Beach Road to Traffic Circle (City-bound carriageway) from Saturday 2pm until Sunday 9pm
- Bill Peters Drive at Bay Road (local access only) from Saturday 2pm until Sunday 9pm
Noordhoek, Hout Bay
- Chapman’s Peak Drive (M6) and Noordhoek Road (M6) to Princess Street from Saturday 6pm until Sunday 6pm
Road closures for Sunday 13 March 2022
The following road closures will be in place on Sunday 13 March 2022:
Cape Town CBD
- Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Adderley Street & Russel Road from 4am until 11:30am
- Buitenkant Street between Darling Street and Caledon Street from 4am until 11:30am
- Darling Street between Adderley Street & Buitenkant Street from 4am until 2:30pm
- Lower Plein Street between Strand Street and Darling Street from 4am until 2:30pm
Woodstock, University Estate
- Phillip Kgosana Drive (M3) Outbound between Roodebloem Road and Hospital Bend. Traffic will be diverted to Main Road from 05:30am until 12:30pm
CBD, Woodstock
- Nelson Mandela Boulevard (N2) Eastbound from 5:30am until 12:30pm
Hospital Bend (N2, M3) Interchange
- Settlers Way (N2) to Muizenberg (M3) ramp (Southbound) from 5:30am until 12:30pm
- M3 on-ramp from Groote Schuur Hospital from 5:30am until 12:30pm
Cape Point, Scarborough, Kommetjie, Ocean View
- Slangkop Road (M82) from 06:45am until 3pm
- Soetwater to Kommetjie Road (M65) from 06:45am until 3pm
Kommetjie, Ocean View, Masipumelele
- Kommetjie Road (M65) from 06:45am until 3:30pm
- Slangkop Road to Ou Kaapse Weg Extension from 06:45am until 3:30pm
Noordhoek, Sun Valley
- Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) from 06:45am until 3:30pm
- Kommetjie Road (M65) to Noordhoek MainRoad from 06:45am until 3:30pm
- Noordhoek Main Road (M6) from 06:45am until 4pm
- Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) to base of Chapman’s Peak Drive from 06:45am until 4pm
Mowbray, Rondebosch, Newlands, Claremont, Bishopscourt
- M3 (Rhodes Drive, Union Avenue, Paradise Road, Edinburgh Drive) Southbound from 6am until 12:30pm
- Including all on-ramps between Nelson Mandela Boulevard up to Trovato Link
Wynberg, Constantia, Tokai
- M3 Freeway (Blue Route) Southbound, including all on-ramps between Trovato Link and Steenberg Road from 6am until 12:30pm
Tokai
- Steenberg Road (M42) from 6:15am until 12:30pm
- M3 off-ramp to Main Road from 6:15am until 12:30pm
Tokai, Lakeside, Muizenberg and False Bay Coast to Cape Point and Scarborough
- Main Road (M4) - Between Steenberg Road & Clairvaux Road from 6:15am until 12:30pm
- Main Road (M4) - Clairvaux Road to Fish Hoek Traffic Circle from 5:45am until 12:50pm
- Main Road (M4) - Fish Hoek Traffic Circle to Glen Road, Glencairn from 5:45am until 1pm
- Main Road (M4) - Glen Road to Simon’s Town from 5:50am until 1:15pm
- Main Road (M4) - Simon’s Town to entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve from 6am until 2:30pm
- Main Road (M4) - Entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve (M4) to Perdekloof (M65) from 6:15am until 2:30pm
- Main Road (M4) - Perdekloof to Soetwater from 6:30am until 3pm
Hout Bay, Llandudno, Camps Bay, Bakoven
- Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound from 7am until 5:30pm
- Princess Street, Hout Bay, to Camps Bay from 7am until 5:30pm
Camps Bay, Bantry Bay and Clifton
- Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound between Houghton Road and Camps Bay Drive from 07:30am until 5:30pm
- Victoria Road (M6) Northbound and Southbound between Camps Bay Drive and The Meadway from 07:30am until 5:45pm
- Victoria Road (M6) - North and Southbound between The Meadway to Lower Kloof Road from 07:30am until 5:45pm
- Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound between Lower Kloof Road to Queens Road in Sea Point from 07:15am until 5:45pm
Bantry Bay, Sea Point
- Queens Road (M6) from 6am until 6:30pm
- Victoria Road to Beach Road from 6am until 6:30pm
Sea Point, Green Point & Mouille Point
- Beach Road (M6) - City bound carriageway between Queens Road Circle to St Johns Road from 5am until 6:30pm
- Beach Road (M6) - City bound carriageway between St Johns Road to Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6) from 5am until 6:30pm
- Beach Road and Beach Road towards Fritz Sonnenberg Road from 5am until 6:30pm
Green Point area
- Fritz Sonnenberg Road between Beach Road and Granger Bay Boulevard, Green Point Circle (controlled access point) from 07:30am until 7:30pm
- Bill Peters Drive at Bay Road (local access only) from Saturday 2pm until Sunday 9pm
- Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6) eastbound from Beach Road to Green Point Traffic Circle from Saturday 2pm until Sunday 9pm
You can also visit the Cape Town Cycle Tour website for a detailed list of road closures.
Source : capetowncycletour.com
