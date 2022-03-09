Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Should we panic about Eskom's coal bill? COO explains how its contracts work Rising fuel prices and the impact on Eskom - input from COO Jan Oberholzer and energy analyst Chris Yelland on The Money Show. 9 March 2022 7:39 PM
Bathabile Dlamini found guilty of perjury in grants crisis debacle Judgment was handed down in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday afternoon. 9 March 2022 5:44 PM
These are the road closures for the Cape Town Cycle Tour this weekend Temporary road closures will be in place in the CBD and southern suburbs to accommodate the Cape Town Cycle Tour this weekend. 9 March 2022 5:42 PM
View all Local
WC govt blocks Russian Embassy staff and diplomats from events and meetings The Western Cape government says it cannot and will not remain silent in the face of an international crisis. 9 March 2022 6:14 PM
Foreigners not a burden on economy, or responsible for crime rate - DA Mandy Wiener interviews Gwen Ngwenya, the DA Head of Policy. 9 March 2022 3:00 PM
What's the hold-up? Judges Matter concerned by delay in appointing Chief Justice Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project. 8 March 2022 2:35 PM
View all Politics
Huge jump in profits for Nedbank, but still not back to pre-pandemic level Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about the Nedbank Group's annual results. 9 March 2022 8:35 PM
How to help during a crisis - 2022 edition Money and aid is still the main way, but meme’s and crypto’s work too 9 March 2022 7:15 PM
MTN revenue surges, subscribers grow to 272 million across Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's 2021 results. 9 March 2022 7:04 PM
View all Business
'No one can get hold of her' - SA clients duped by CEO of dodgy travel agency Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Tashreeq Amien and attorney Farhana Asmal. 9 March 2022 1:02 PM
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years [REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos. 7 March 2022 7:48 PM
South African food products should come with warnings, researchers argue Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to health journo Laura López González and dietician Vhonani Mufamadi. 7 March 2022 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
The sport world pays tribute to the legendary Shane Warne who died aged 52 Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to cricket writer Fatima Ahmed who pays tribute to cricket legend, Shane Warne... 5 March 2022 10:01 AM
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
View all Sport
That's the Spirit! Thuso Mbedu bags Best Female Performance at Spirit Awards Thuso Mbedu wins the Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series award for 'The Underground Railroad' at the Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 11:23 AM
'I didn't suspect she was a scammer' - the real Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna' Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to real-life Neff Davis from 'Inventing Anna'. 6 March 2022 10:40 AM
Local actress Melissa de Vries is determined to create her own success Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to actress, dancer and TV presenter, Melissa de Vries. 5 March 2022 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
WC govt blocks Russian Embassy staff and diplomats from events and meetings The Western Cape government says it cannot and will not remain silent in the face of an international crisis. 9 March 2022 6:14 PM
Here's why sanctions imposed against Russia may not work Refilwe Moloto speaks to a panel of experts about the effectiveness of the sanctions currenty being imposed on Russia. 9 March 2022 11:04 AM
We will protect our land. Ukraine will not surrender - Volodymyr Zelenskyy to UK Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 9 March 2022 10:22 AM
View all World
Europe looks to Africa to wean itself off Russian gas - forever Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 8 March 2022 11:49 AM
Botswana may soon take over from sanctions-smashed Russia as #1 diamond producer Lester Kiewit interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 8 March 2022 10:54 AM
Why parts of Africa struggle to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 4 March 2022 11:17 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] #CancelCourt: "It feels like Savanna's trying to be like Nando's" The new TV ad introduces Savanna in a can. Joe Public's Pepe Marais explains why it doesn't work for him on The Money Show. 9 March 2022 8:12 PM
'Situation much worse than Eskom is telling us – and costs are out of control' Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leader CEO Mike Rossouw. 9 March 2022 9:11 AM
The five golden rules of investing during a crisis (No 1: don't panic) Invaluable tips from Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments - on The Money Show 8 March 2022 9:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

These are the road closures for the Cape Town Cycle Tour this weekend

9 March 2022 5:42 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cycle Tour
Road closures
Cycle tour road closures
Cape Town Cycle Tour 2022

Temporary road closures will be in place in the CBD and southern suburbs to accommodate the Cape Town Cycle Tour this weekend.
  • Residents and visitors are reminded that Cape Town Cycle Tour road closures will affect traffic in some areas
  • Road closures will be in place on both Saturday and Sunday in the city bowl and southern suburbs
  • Some roads will also be closed around Cape Town Stadium for the pre-race expo and registration from Thursday
FILE: Cyclists taking part in the 2020 Cape Cycle Tour. Picture: capetowncycletour.com

As cyclists prepare to saddle up for the Cape Town Cycle Tour, local residents and visitors are advised that planned road closures will affect the flow of traffic in the city bowl, around the Cape Town Stadium and southern suburbs.

Cape Town Stadium closures from Thursday 10 March

In addition to the road closures on Saturday and Sunday, there will be some roads closed around the Cape Town Stadium to accommodate the Cycle Expo and Registration days from Thursday.

The following roads near Cape Town Stadium will be closed daily from 6am until 8pm from Thursday 10 March until Saturday 12 March 2022:

  • Fritz Sonnenberg Road
  • P3 and McDonalds Driveway
  • Stephan Way
  • Bay Road
  • Helen Suzman Boulevard
  • Vlei Road

Road users are requested to plan their routes accordingly.

Organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour have appealed to all residents in Muizenberg, St James, Kalk Bay, Clifton, Bantry Bay, and Sea Point (including Victoria Road and Beach Road) not to park along the Main Road.

Please use alternative side roads or designated parking areas.

Road closures for Saturday 12 March 2022

The following road closures will be in place on Saturday 12 March:

Cape Town CBD

  • Castle Street between Strand Street & Darling Street from Saturday 2pm until Sunday 2:30pm
  • Darling Street between Lower Plein & Buitenkant Street from Saturday 3pm until Sunday 2:30pm
  • Corporation Street between Darling Street and Longmarket Street from Saturday 9pm until Sunday 11:30am
  • Parade Street between Darling Street and Caledon Street Saturday from Saturday 9pm until Sunday 11:30am
  • Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Lower Plein Street & Russel Road from Saturday 9pm until Sunday 11:30am
  • Nelson Mandela Boulevard incoming Strand Street off-ramp from Saturday from Saturday 9pm until Sunday 11:30am

Green Point area

  • Helen Suzman Boulevard from Beach Road to Traffic Circle (City-bound carriageway) from Saturday 2pm until Sunday 9pm
  • Bill Peters Drive at Bay Road (local access only) from Saturday 2pm until Sunday 9pm

Noordhoek, Hout Bay

  • Chapman’s Peak Drive (M6) and Noordhoek Road (M6) to Princess Street from Saturday 6pm until Sunday 6pm

Road closures for Sunday 13 March 2022

The following road closures will be in place on Sunday 13 March 2022:

Cape Town CBD

  • Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Adderley Street & Russel Road from 4am until 11:30am
  • Buitenkant Street between Darling Street and Caledon Street from 4am until 11:30am
  • Darling Street between Adderley Street & Buitenkant Street from 4am until 2:30pm
  • Lower Plein Street between Strand Street and Darling Street from 4am until 2:30pm

Woodstock, University Estate

  • Phillip Kgosana Drive (M3) Outbound between Roodebloem Road and Hospital Bend. Traffic will be diverted to Main Road from 05:30am until 12:30pm

CBD, Woodstock

  • Nelson Mandela Boulevard (N2) Eastbound from 5:30am until 12:30pm

Hospital Bend (N2, M3) Interchange

  • Settlers Way (N2) to Muizenberg (M3) ramp (Southbound) from 5:30am until 12:30pm
  • M3 on-ramp from Groote Schuur Hospital from 5:30am until 12:30pm

Cape Point, Scarborough, Kommetjie, Ocean View

  • Slangkop Road (M82) from 06:45am until 3pm
  • Soetwater to Kommetjie Road (M65) from 06:45am until 3pm

Kommetjie, Ocean View, Masipumelele

  • Kommetjie Road (M65) from 06:45am until 3:30pm
  • Slangkop Road to Ou Kaapse Weg Extension from 06:45am until 3:30pm

Noordhoek, Sun Valley

  • Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) from 06:45am until 3:30pm
  • Kommetjie Road (M65) to Noordhoek MainRoad from 06:45am until 3:30pm
  • Noordhoek Main Road (M6) from 06:45am until 4pm
  • Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) to base of Chapman’s Peak Drive from 06:45am until 4pm

Mowbray, Rondebosch, Newlands, Claremont, Bishopscourt

  • M3 (Rhodes Drive, Union Avenue, Paradise Road, Edinburgh Drive) Southbound from 6am until 12:30pm
  • Including all on-ramps between Nelson Mandela Boulevard up to Trovato Link

Wynberg, Constantia, Tokai

  • M3 Freeway (Blue Route) Southbound, including all on-ramps between Trovato Link and Steenberg Road from 6am until 12:30pm

Tokai

  • Steenberg Road (M42) from 6:15am until 12:30pm
  • M3 off-ramp to Main Road from 6:15am until 12:30pm

Tokai, Lakeside, Muizenberg and False Bay Coast to Cape Point and Scarborough

  • Main Road (M4) - Between Steenberg Road & Clairvaux Road from 6:15am until 12:30pm
  • Main Road (M4) - Clairvaux Road to Fish Hoek Traffic Circle from 5:45am until 12:50pm
  • Main Road (M4) - Fish Hoek Traffic Circle to Glen Road, Glencairn from 5:45am until 1pm
  • Main Road (M4) - Glen Road to Simon’s Town from 5:50am until 1:15pm
  • Main Road (M4) - Simon’s Town to entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve from 6am until 2:30pm
  • Main Road (M4) - Entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve (M4) to Perdekloof (M65) from 6:15am until 2:30pm
  • Main Road (M4) - Perdekloof to Soetwater from 6:30am until 3pm

Hout Bay, Llandudno, Camps Bay, Bakoven

  • Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound from 7am until 5:30pm
  • Princess Street, Hout Bay, to Camps Bay from 7am until 5:30pm

Camps Bay, Bantry Bay and Clifton

  • Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound between Houghton Road and Camps Bay Drive from 07:30am until 5:30pm
  • Victoria Road (M6) Northbound and Southbound between Camps Bay Drive and The Meadway from 07:30am until 5:45pm
  • Victoria Road (M6) - North and Southbound between The Meadway to Lower Kloof Road from 07:30am until 5:45pm
  • Victoria Road (M6) - Northbound and Southbound between Lower Kloof Road to Queens Road in Sea Point from 07:15am until 5:45pm

Bantry Bay, Sea Point

  • Queens Road (M6) from 6am until 6:30pm
  • Victoria Road to Beach Road from 6am until 6:30pm

Sea Point, Green Point & Mouille Point

  • Beach Road (M6) - City bound carriageway between Queens Road Circle to St Johns Road from 5am until 6:30pm
  • Beach Road (M6) - City bound carriageway between St Johns Road to Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6) from 5am until 6:30pm
  • Beach Road and Beach Road towards Fritz Sonnenberg Road from 5am until 6:30pm

Green Point area

  • Fritz Sonnenberg Road between Beach Road and Granger Bay Boulevard, Green Point Circle (controlled access point) from 07:30am until 7:30pm
  • Bill Peters Drive at Bay Road (local access only) from Saturday 2pm until Sunday 9pm
  • Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6) eastbound from Beach Road to Green Point Traffic Circle from Saturday 2pm until Sunday 9pm

You can also visit the Cape Town Cycle Tour website for a detailed list of road closures.




9 March 2022 5:42 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cycle Tour
Road closures
Cycle tour road closures
Cape Town Cycle Tour 2022

More from Local

Should we panic about Eskom's coal bill? COO explains how its contracts work

9 March 2022 7:39 PM

Rising fuel prices and the impact on Eskom - input from COO Jan Oberholzer and energy analyst Chris Yelland on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bathabile Dlamini found guilty of perjury in grants crisis debacle

9 March 2022 5:44 PM

Judgment was handed down in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Foreigners not a burden on economy, or responsible for crime rate - DA

9 March 2022 3:00 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Gwen Ngwenya, the DA Head of Policy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Public hospitals playing catch up amid huge surgical backlog in Western Cape

9 March 2022 2:15 PM

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to the provincial health department's Dr. Saadiq Kariem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't be a victim - check out these Top 5 Red Flags for avoiding travel fraud

9 March 2022 1:00 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to the Association of Southern African Travel Agents about the Hello Darlings travel scandal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

15 y/o double murder suspect released into family's care after court appearance

9 March 2022 11:47 AM

The 15-year-old was arrested following the incident in Protea Heights in Brackenfell on Sunday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WCED 'taking advice' after three incidents of ancestral callings at Cape schools

9 March 2022 10:42 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stage 4 loadshedding Wednesday 9am until Friday 5am - Eskom

9 March 2022 7:39 AM

Sikonathi Mantahansha announced the shift from stage 2 to stage 4. Listen to what he has to say in the audio below.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stagflation cocktail is brewing- soaring oil prices, inflation, rate hikes

8 March 2022 8:52 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economy grows by 4.9% 'but poor performance of construction shows true picture'

8 March 2022 6:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management) about the GDP figures for 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bathabile Dlamini found guilty of perjury in grants crisis debacle

Local

15 y/o double murder suspect released into family's care after court appearance

Local

Stage 7 loadshedding 'if we run out of diesel'

Business

EWN Highlights

Maternity hospital in Ukraine city of Mariupol demolished amid Russian invasion

9 March 2022 8:37 PM

Numsa, NUM embark on wage strike at Sibanye’s Gauteng, FS mining sites

9 March 2022 8:29 PM

‘They tell me systems are offline,’ UJ student in limbo as NSFAS mute on payment

9 March 2022 8:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA