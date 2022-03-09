Streaming issues? Report here
WC govt blocks Russian Embassy staff and diplomats from events and meetings

The Western Cape government says it cannot and will not remain silent in the face of an international crisis.
  • Russian Embassy staff and Consulate officials have been banned from events and meetings hosted by the provincial government
  • Premier Alan Winde says his cabinet has taken a clear position on Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine
  • In a statement, Winde has called out the national government's 'ambiguous position' on the conflict
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says the provincial cabinet has decided that no Russian Embassy or Consulate official or their staff will be invited to any event or meeting organised by the Western Cape government.

In addition, provincial officials will not attend any events or meetings organised by the Russian Embassy or any of its Consulates.

RELATED: ANC's Dugmore stands by decision to attend event hosted by Russian Consulate

This decision is part of several resolutions taken by the provincial cabinet at a fortnightly meeting held on Tuesday morning.

Premier Winde says the provincial cabinet discussed the illegal invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

He says the province has adopted a clear position on the conflict, unlike the "ambiguous position" taken by South Africa's national government.

'While doing so is not common for a province, it was viewed as essential to make clear to our own residents, to the people of Ukraine, and to the rest of the world that we cannot and will not remain “neutral” in the face of such a cruel attack on the democratic values that we all hold dear", Winde says in a statement.

RELATED: Ramaphosa: SA is firmly on the side of peace in Ukraine-Russia conflict

He says the Western Cape government strongly condemns the government of the Russian Federation for its invasion of Ukraine.

The provincial government also considers the aggression by the government of the Russian Federation a violation of international law.

"We call for an immediate ceasefire and for a full withdrawal of their armed forces from Ukraine", Winde adds.

While condemning the attack on the sovereignty of Ukraine, we also acknowledge that many Russian citizens are themselves standing up and protesting against this war, and thousands have been arrested as a result. This anti-democratic clampdown also requires condemnation in the strongest terms.

Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde says he will seek to meet with the Ukrainian Ambassador to South Africa to communicate this position unequivocally.

"We cannot and will not remain silent in the face of an international crisis that threatens the very foundation of our liberal international order", the premier says.




