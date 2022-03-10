[PICS] South African vessel finds Ernest Shackleton’s 107-year-old Endurance





Earlier this month, 107 years after being crushed by pack ice and sinking in the frigid water off Antarctica, the ship of explorer Ernest Shackleton has been found.

Scientists working on the South African icebreaker SA Agulhas II found the wreck of Endurance in the Weddell Sea, at the depth of three kilometres, close to the South Pole.

Endurance, which was discovered only four kilometres from where it sank in one of the most complex underwater projects ever attempted, is extremely well preserved.

Antarctica. © wollertz/123rf.com

SA Agulhas II, which set off on 5 January, is making its way back home to Cape Town.

This is the vessel’s second go at finding Endurance, after the first failed attempt in November 2019.

John Maytham interviewed Philip Short, Vice-Chair of the Ship Society of South Africa(scroll up to listen).

They had six days to go… They only just made it. It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack. It’s 3008 metres down at the bottom of an ice-cold sea… Philip Short, Vice Chair - Ship Society of South Africa.

They used two automatic remote vehicles built by Saab, the people that built our air force planes… The definition, quality and imaging are quite breath-taking… The astounding condition of the ship! The ice-cold water has done a magnificent preservation job… Philip Short, Vice Chair - Ship Society of South Africa.