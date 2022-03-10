Streaming issues? Report here
Thando Dlodlo's doping ban reduced for coming clean but teammates still suffer

10 March 2022 11:48 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SAIDS
Athlete
doping ban
Thando Dlodlo
Thando Dlodlo doping ban
sprinter
World Relay
World Athletics Relay Championships

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Khalid Galant, CEO of South African Institute for Drug Free Sport.
  • South Africa has been stripped of its World Relay gold medal after sprinter Thando Dlodlo was bust for doping
  • The athlete has been retrospectively banned for 2 years and six months after testing positive for testosterone
  • His relay teammates will have to return their gold medals
  • The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) says Dlodlo's ban was reduced from four years after he admitted the offence
Image copyright: soupstock/123rf.com

South African sprinter Thando Dlodlo has been banned after testing positive for testosterone.

Dlodlo was part of the South African relay team that won gold at the World Athletics Relay Championships in Poland in May 2021.

Team SA will be stripped of World Relay gold medals and his teammates will also have to suffer as a result of his sanction.

Dlodlo has been retrospectively banned from competing for two years and six months after testing positive for testosterone at the South African Senior Track and Field Championships in April last year.

The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) says Dlodlo's ban was reduced from four years after he confessed to taking testosterone.

He received a reduction in his sentence, we normally are able to way factors that the athletes bring forth in terms of mitigating circumstances especially when they plead guilty and do an early admission.

Khalid Galant, CEO - South African Institute for Drug Free Sport

This is a young athlete and this is a case of the serious consequences of doping.

Khalid Galant, CEO - South African Institute for Drug Free Sport

Saids CEO Khalid Galant says Dlodlo's doping results were delayed due to the sensitive nature of testosterone testing.

"With a substance like testosterone, it takes a bit longer to confirm because as you know testosterone is naturally found in the body", he tells CapeTalk.

The way the rules work in sport, if you test positive at an event and you subsequently compete as per normal, any event between the period of your test and when we notify you of your positive test, whatever medals or places or prize money you won is disqualified and you have to return those medals or prize money.

Khalid Galant, CEO - South African Institute for Drug Free Sport

Thando Dlodlo tested positive actually at the South African Senior Track and Field Championships in April 2021 and the World Relay Champs about two weeks later in Poland. The results weren't back yet, it takes about two months for the results from a test to be confirmed, especially if it's a positive test.

Khalid Galant, CEO - South African Institute for Drug Free Sport

Galant says Dlodlo could not compete at the Tokyo Olympics last year due to the provisional doping suspension instituted against him in June 2021.

He says South Africa has shown an "appetite" for doping in the past decade, more so in high school rugby.

Galant believes that doping in sport is linked to the erosion of values in society which leads to cheating and corruption.




