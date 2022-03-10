CT taxi operators considering court action over unfair treatment by traffic cops





Taxi association Cata says it may approach the courts if talks with Premier Alan Winde are not fruitful

Cata officials will meet with Winde on Thursday morning to discuss their grievances around unfair requirements from traffic services

The association's Mandla Hermanus says Cata and Codeta vehicles are constantly targeted by traffic officials, especially on the N1 highway

He says a "huge percentage" of their vehicles are impounded and only released once outstanding traffic fines are cleared

Members of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) are expected to meet with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Thursday morning to air their grievances about what they believe is unfair treatment by traffic officials.

A march was initially planned to the offices of the premier, however, taxi bosses have agreed to a formal meeting instead.

"We are considering going to the High Court if we don't get any joy from the premier", Cata secretary-general Mandla Hermanus tells CapeTalk.

Hermanus says taxi operators are unhappy with how traffic officers deal with the industry, despite partnerships with the Western Cape government.

You have this contradiction where when we talk to the government we are partners but when it comes to the people on the streets, the traffic officers, we are treated differently. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

He says taxi operators routinely have their vehicles impounded, even when operating the Red Dot Taxi service, which is a partnership with the provincial government to provide transport to public sector healthcare workers.

The Red Dot Taxi service, which was launched in May 2020, has also provided transport to people who require temporary accommodation at Covid-19 quarantine and isolation facilities.

"We've had an instance where a van was impounded right when it was delivering nurses to Brackengate", Hermanus claims.

You have instances where one of our vehicles contracted to the government are impounded by traffic officers even when they have all the necessary paperwork to allow them to do that. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

Once vehicles are impounded, he says traffic officials demand that operators clear all outstanding fines before their vehicles are released.

Hermanus has described this as a form of "regulated extortion by the government".

I think they are trying to fundraise. We call this legalised or regulated extortion by the government... they are using the impoundment to collect outstanding warrants. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary general - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

In addition, Hermanus says Cata and Codeta taxis travelling on the N1 highway have been targeted by traffic officials ever since the closure of route B97 between Mbekweni in Paarl and Bellville.

"Our taxis travelling that route with permits get impounded when they pass along the Paarl area on the N1", he says.

Hermanus explains that taxis pass through Paarl operating on legal routes between Bellville and Worcester, between Bellville and Robertson, and between Bellville and De Doorns.