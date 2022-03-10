Caring for disabled kids without electricity: 'Can someone lend us a generator?'





Shirley from Delft called Refilwe Moloto (scroll up to listen) to appeal for help on behalf of her neighbour, who is caring for several children with severe disabilities.

They live in a home handed to them by the City of Cape Town, but they do not have electricity, despite numerous pleas that fell on uncaring, deaf ears.

Shirley is pleading for someone to lend them a generator to cope.

I plead with listeners, is there someone that can lend us a generator? We have disabled people and children with special needs… We have two boys with brain damage, the one gets epileptic fits, mostly at night… working with a candle, it’s very dangerous… Shirley

We’ve tried Eskom, the Mayor, our councillors – nobody can help us, it’s all talk… We’ve got children with cerebral palsy, congenital heart disease, brain damage, epilepsy, asthma, Dandy-Walker syndrome, autism… all without electricity… Shirley

If you feel moved to help, please send a WhatsApp to 072 5671 567.