Golden Arrow warns of further increases this year after hiking bus fares by 8%

10 March 2022 1:40 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Golden Arrow Bus Service
Golden Arrow
Transport costs
Golden Arrow bus fares
bus fare increase
fare hikes
fare increases
fuel costs

Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.
  • Golden Arrow Bus Service says the fare increase of 8% could not be avoided due to escalating operational costs
  • The bus service has warned that further fare hikes may be coming amid rising fuel costs and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict
  • Meanwhile, taxi association Codeta has told CapeTalk that fares will not be increased for taxi commuters at this stage
FILE: The Golden Arrow bus terminus in the Cape Town CBD on 1 June 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Golden Arrow Bus Service has cautioned that further tariff increases may be necessary as the year progresses.

The bus operator announced an 8% across-the-board fare hike effective Monday 14 March 2022.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says the fare increase could not be avoided due to the company's escalating operational costs.

We've settled with 8% which obviously is high but absolutely necessary and wouldn't have been done unless it couldn't be avoided.

Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

Where possible, Golden Arrow only implements one increase per year, however, Dyke-Beyer warns that a second fare hike may be a possibility.

"We never want to increase more than once a year, but we have to be realistic", she tells CapeTalk.

According to the company's calculations, the fare increase should have been almost 12% but Dyke-Beyer says Golden Arrow settled with 8% as an interim increase.

Dyke-Beyer says the bus service is paying 81% more in diesel costs than it was 18 months ago and current projections predict that fuel prices will continue to soar.

While Golden Arrow understands the economic challenges faced by its passengers, operational costs continue to rise.

"Everything is just getting so expensive but we have to look at the survival of our company as well", she explains.

We have 2,500 employees and we need to make sure that our company keeps going and so we have to find that difficult balancing act.

Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

Golden Arrow commuters have been advised to purchase a Gold Card and load weekly or monthly products instead of paying cash in order to get the greatest savings.

Dyke-Beyer says weekly and monthly products are more cost-effective because they ate sold at a discount of up to 45%.

Here's how much you'll now pay from 14 March:

Golden Arrow bus service is set to implement an interim fare increase of 8% on Monday 14 March 2022. Image: Supplied

Paying cash is always going to be the most expensive. If you are going to pay cash, it's best to travel off-peak but the best way to save money on your commute is to purchase a weekly or a monthly product.

Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

Obviously, transport is always going to be a grudge purchase and I don't think anybody wants to pay for it no matter what you pay, it's always going to be too much.

Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson - Golden Arrow Bus Services

Meanwhile, the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta) has assured taxi commuters that fares will not be increased any time soon.

Codeta spokesperson Andile Khanyi says fares were last increased in 2020, despite ongoing fuel price hikes.




