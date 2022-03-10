Ukraine was my home. I love them! – South African student on fleeing war
“Ukraine was my home,” says South African Luphumlo Ntengu. “I was not ready to leave.”
Ntengu, a medical student in Vinnytsia for six years when the Russian invasion began, arrived in South Africa on Tuesday after fleeing his adopted, now war-ravaged country.
Vinnytsia, the headquarters of the Ukrainian Air Force, is under heavy bombardment by Russian forces who have completely destroyed its international airport, killing civilians and Ukrainian soldiers. The city, founded in 1363, has a population of about 370 000 people. It is situated about three hours by rail to the southwest of Kyiv.
… everyone was else was leaving. I didn’t want to go at first because I didn’t have any money… I didn’t want to be stuck in another country…Luphumlo Ntengu
After receiving an urgent call from André Groenewald, South Africa’s Ambassador to Ukraine, it dawned on him the danger he was in.
… [he said] ‘You have to leave. I understand you don’t have any money, but we’ll plan something’…Luphumlo Ntengu
… We found a bus. It was R50 000… to the nearest border, which was Hungary… The roads were so congested…Luphumlo Ntengu
Ntengu was scheduled to write his “state exam” in May after which he would have been a qualified medical doctor.
Now, all that is on pause… We’ve asked the government and universities to reintegrate us here in South Africa… We are still pleading with them...Luphumlo Ntengu
Ntengu says he feels “sad and angry”.
… We all just left in a hurry… I will miss my friends there. Ukraine was my home… I love them! …Luphumlo Ntengu
Ntengu intends to contact Gift of the Giver to volunteer while he decides on his uncertain future.
Scroll up to listen to Refilwe Moloto’s moving interview of Ntengu.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_38701709_hand-holding-paper-with-peace-of-ukraine.html?vti=lctkn4xi5xi3fmwwrs-1-5
