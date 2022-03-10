Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:10
The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Katie McDonald
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 08:10
LIFE AFTER INFIDELITY (ZOOM)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:45
INTERVIEW: SA LIBRARY WEEK
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Tracey Muir-Rix
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Dark days ahead if Eskom runs out of diesel 'like it has many times before'

10 March 2022 2:17 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eskom
Diesel
Loadshedding
Electricity
Chris Yelland
energy
Nickolaus Bauer
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
EE Business Intelligence

Nickolaus Bauer interviews energy expert Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence.

The government cannot solve South Africa’s electricity supply shortage, says energy analyst Chris Yelland.

Yelland says it must enable consumers to source their own electricity.

Eskom is trying to get 16 generating units back in operation and burning through nine million litres of diesel a day to keep the lights on.

If it runs out, it will have to increase loadshedding by three extra stages.

Given the crisis in Ukraine, there are serious concerns about the availability of a steady supply of diesel as well as the cost thereof.

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

RELATED: Stage 7 loadshedding 'if we run out of diesel'

Nickolaus Bauer interviewed Yelland (scroll up to listen).

If Eskom runs out of diesel – which they have before many times - or they run out of water at pump storage schemes – which they have many times – this will go to higher stages of loadshedding…

Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence

This year is going to be worse than last year… One unit at Medupi is out for two years… One unit at Koeberg is going to be out for 15 months…

Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence

I don’t think much will change if you change the CEO… Jan Oberholzer is the man responsible for operations… The buck stops with him for operations… One should perhaps be looking at the CEO for generation… the problem right now.

Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence

Eskom customers… me included, must start taking control of our own energy futures, installing systems to reduce our dependence on Eskom…

Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence



