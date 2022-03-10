Dark days ahead if Eskom runs out of diesel 'like it has many times before'
The government cannot solve South Africa’s electricity supply shortage, says energy analyst Chris Yelland.
Yelland says it must enable consumers to source their own electricity.
Eskom is trying to get 16 generating units back in operation and burning through nine million litres of diesel a day to keep the lights on.
If it runs out, it will have to increase loadshedding by three extra stages.
Given the crisis in Ukraine, there are serious concerns about the availability of a steady supply of diesel as well as the cost thereof.
Nickolaus Bauer interviewed Yelland (scroll up to listen).
If Eskom runs out of diesel – which they have before many times - or they run out of water at pump storage schemes – which they have many times – this will go to higher stages of loadshedding…Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence
This year is going to be worse than last year… One unit at Medupi is out for two years… One unit at Koeberg is going to be out for 15 months…Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence
I don’t think much will change if you change the CEO… Jan Oberholzer is the man responsible for operations… The buck stops with him for operations… One should perhaps be looking at the CEO for generation… the problem right now.Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence
Eskom customers… me included, must start taking control of our own energy futures, installing systems to reduce our dependence on Eskom…Chris Yelland, Managing Director - EE Business Intelligence
