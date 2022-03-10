[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design





Image: Screengrab from Adidas and Rich Mnisi collab on Homeland collection, video on Instagram rich_mnisi

Adidas has launched a collection in collaboration with South Africa's Rich Mnisi fashion brand.

The Homeland collection celebrates Mnisi's rich Tsongs heritage and Pepe Marais picks it for the advertising hero of the week on The Money Show.

The founding partner and Group Chief Creative Officer of Joe Public United says Adidas shows a certain bravery in showcasing one of our smaller cultural groups.

For an international brand to strive to be relevant and South African, and to embrace a local designer to that level - that's what I loved about it. I thought the piece of work, for a fashion piece, was beautifully executed for the social space. Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United

We're always aware of the mass groups... but the Tsonga are a small part of our population... but then they are very famous for their vibrant designs... Pepe Marais, Chief Creative Officer - Joe Public United

The piece, which Marais spotted on Instagram, also ticks the engagement box in the online space he says.

"There is a braveness to that... and something that we do need, so speak South African, be brave, choose smaller ethnic groups and highlight the beauty within those groups through the power of a brand like Adidas."

Listen to Pepe Marais' advertising critiques below (Adidas Savanna discussion at 3:57):