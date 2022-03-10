Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:10
The Sunday New Review with Ismail Lagardien and Katie McDonald
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ismail Lagardien
Katie McDonald
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 08:10
LIFE AFTER INFIDELITY (ZOOM)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:45
INTERVIEW: SA LIBRARY WEEK
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Tracey Muir-Rix
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Sanlam returns to pre-Covid levels with 27% surge in profit

10 March 2022 8:33 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Insurance
Sanlam
company results
sanlam results
COVID-19
death claims
Abigail Mukhuba

Bruce Whitfield interviews Abigail Mukhuba, Financial Director at Sanlam.

Sanlam says its operating profits returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, even while it paid out R22 billion in mortality claims.

Headline earnings per share increased by 27%.

The insurer posted its results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2021 on Thursday.

Net result from financial services increased by 13% and net operational earnings by 23%.

New business volumes exceeded R350 billion for the first time ever - up 14% from 2020 to R356 billion.

Sanlam declared a dividend of 334 cents per share (up 11% from 300c in 2020).

Related stories:

Alexander Forbes and Sanlam strike huge deal

Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant

Bruce Whitfield interviews Abigail Mukhuba, Financial Director at Sanlam.

Yes it is an astonishing turnaround!

Abigail Mukhuba, Financial Director - Sanlam

Are people starting to take insurance more seriously after seeing the toll wrought by the pandemic?

While Covid is a contributing factor, in times of uncertainty people do tend to want to move their assets into a secure platform, she says.

In our life business, outside the excess claims or the impact of Covid, we're seeing very strong underlying performance from most of our operations, across all the regions.

Abigail Mukhuba, Financial Director - Sanlam

We believe that over the last two years with the uncertainty of the pandemic we're also seeing an increased trend in people wanting to secure their investments. We're seeing a lot of once-off premium increases in our volumes.

Abigail Mukhuba, Financial Director - Sanlam

Retail and institutional businesses are investing with Sanlam though our platforms... We are also seeing an increase in the life side of the business, as well as modest increases in the general insurance side.

Abigail Mukhuba, Financial Director - Sanlam

Listen to the interview with Mukhuba below:




