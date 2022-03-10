Sanlam returns to pre-Covid levels with 27% surge in profit
Sanlam says its operating profits returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, even while it paid out R22 billion in mortality claims.
Headline earnings per share increased by 27%.
The insurer posted its results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2021 on Thursday.
Net result from financial services increased by 13% and net operational earnings by 23%.
New business volumes exceeded R350 billion for the first time ever - up 14% from 2020 to R356 billion.
Sanlam declared a dividend of 334 cents per share (up 11% from 300c in 2020).
Related stories:
Alexander Forbes and Sanlam strike huge deal
Sanlam, Absa combining asset management businesses to create R1 trillion giant
Bruce Whitfield interviews Abigail Mukhuba, Financial Director at Sanlam.
Yes it is an astonishing turnaround!Abigail Mukhuba, Financial Director - Sanlam
Are people starting to take insurance more seriously after seeing the toll wrought by the pandemic?
While Covid is a contributing factor, in times of uncertainty people do tend to want to move their assets into a secure platform, she says.
In our life business, outside the excess claims or the impact of Covid, we're seeing very strong underlying performance from most of our operations, across all the regions.Abigail Mukhuba, Financial Director - Sanlam
We believe that over the last two years with the uncertainty of the pandemic we're also seeing an increased trend in people wanting to secure their investments. We're seeing a lot of once-off premium increases in our volumes.Abigail Mukhuba, Financial Director - Sanlam
Retail and institutional businesses are investing with Sanlam though our platforms... We are also seeing an increase in the life side of the business, as well as modest increases in the general insurance side.Abigail Mukhuba, Financial Director - Sanlam
Listen to the interview with Mukhuba below:
Source : @sanlam/Twitter
More from Business
BA and Kulula flights grounded for 24 hours, Comair says suspension unjustified
All flights operated by Comair have been grounded by the SA Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Moeletsi Mbeki: SA on the path to becoming failed state due to failure of ANC
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to businessman and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki.Read More
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design
Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros.Read More
TymeBank offering access to private healthcare services (from R139 a month)
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's move into medical insurance.Read More
'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions'
News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money ShowRead More
Dark days ahead if Eskom runs out of diesel 'like it has many times before'
Nickolaus Bauer interviews energy expert Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence.Read More
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine
The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson.Read More
Huge jump in profits for Nedbank, but still not back to pre-pandemic level
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about the Nedbank Group's annual results.Read More