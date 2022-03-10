'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions'
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of South Africa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa finally made the announcement on Thursday evening.
He went against the recommendation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to choose Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya as head of the judiciary, naming her as Zondo's deputy instead.
“The inclusive process of selecting the next Chief Justice demonstrated not only the value that South Africans place on the judiciary, but also the depth of experience and capability within the senior ranks of the judiciary.”— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 10, 2022
~ President @CyrilRamaphosa pic.twitter.com/PfOc0VBYlX
Zondo will take up the appointment in April.
He'll serve as Chief Justice for about two-and-half years, as he is due to retire in August 2024.
Bruce Whitfield gets reaction from Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, political analyst from the Tshwane University of Technology and Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news at News24.
Du Toit says it could have gone either way as Maya had a lot of support on the JSC, but then there was uncertainty about whether the Commission had the power at all to make a recommendation.
It was unprecedented... It was the first time interviews were held for the Chief Justice position, so the President wasn't bound at all by any wish the JSC put forward.Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news - News24
Anything was possible during this process driven by enormous animosity from the EFF contingent... to my mind a very good judgement call by the President in a time where he's made some very poor judgments in the recent past.Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news - News24
Du Toit says the judiciary has been under pressure for a number of years, along with the rule of law in the country and Constitutionalism itself as an ideology.
You can't get a better pair of hands than Raymond Zondo. He's firmly established in the public mind as someone that's calm, that's cool. He handled the vagaries and the 'limpet mines' of the Zondo Commission with much aplomb...Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news - News24
... won enormous respect and plaudits from people in the legal community, so definitely an attempt by the President to calm things down...Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor for in-depth news - News24
Prof. Maluleke is in full agreement with du Toit about Zondo's appointment.
He does believe however that although the JSC process was "untidy", the three candidates' integrity and legal prowess could not be questioned.
The President had already given a hint that he might not go with the JSC's choice... but actually, he didn't totally abandon their choice in the sense that he has appointed Mandisa Maya as the Deputy Chief Justice.Professor Tinyiko Maluleke - Political analyst (Tshwane University of Technology)
In an ideal world the Deputy Chief Justice becomes the next Chief Justice... and in this case I think that is likely to happen.Professor Tinyiko Maluleke - Political analyst (Tshwane University of Technology)
Listen to the discussion about the President's decision below:
Source : GCIS
More from Business
BA and Kulula flights grounded for 24 hours, Comair says suspension unjustified
All flights operated by Comair have been grounded by the SA Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Moeletsi Mbeki: SA on the path to becoming failed state due to failure of ANC
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to businessman and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki.Read More
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design
Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros.Read More
TymeBank offering access to private healthcare services (from R139 a month)
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's move into medical insurance.Read More
Sanlam returns to pre-Covid levels with 27% surge in profit
Bruce Whitfield interviews Abigail Mukhuba, Financial Director at Sanlam.Read More
Dark days ahead if Eskom runs out of diesel 'like it has many times before'
Nickolaus Bauer interviews energy expert Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence.Read More
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine
The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson.Read More
Huge jump in profits for Nedbank, but still not back to pre-pandemic level
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about the Nedbank Group's annual results.Read More
More from Politics
Fraudulent vax certificates: 'If you look at them there's no way of telling'
John Maytham chats to producer Nicky Troll about a Carte Blanche investigation into fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificates.Read More
Enviro groups take govt to court over Eskom gas power plant plan in Richards Bay
John Maytham talks to environmental journo Tony Carnie about the proposed expansion of gas-to-power plants in the port city.Read More
'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?'
Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play.Read More
Moeletsi Mbeki: SA on the path to becoming failed state due to failure of ANC
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to businessman and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki.Read More
ConCourt term limit means Zondo will have a short stint as Chief Justice
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Alison Tilley from the Judges Matter project.Read More
Ramaphosa announces Zondo as pick for SA's Chief Justice with Maya as his deputy
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Justice Zondo as Chief Justice of South Africa.Read More
WC govt blocks Russian Embassy staff and diplomats from events and meetings
The Western Cape government says it cannot and will not remain silent in the face of an international crisis.Read More
Foreigners not a burden on economy, or responsible for crime rate - DA
Mandy Wiener interviews Gwen Ngwenya, the DA Head of Policy.Read More
What's the hold-up? Judges Matter concerned by delay in appointing Chief Justice
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project.Read More