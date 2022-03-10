AfriForum launches legal bid to have driver's licence grace period extended
- AfriForum will be taking legal steps to challenge Mbalula's decision
- The lobby group says motorists without valid licences should not be punished for government's failures
- Thursday 31 March 2020 is the deadline to renew driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021
Lobby group AfriForum says it will be challenging the Tranport Ministry's decision not to extend the grace period for expired driver’s licences beyond 31 March 2022.
On Monday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that there would be no extension beyond the end of this month despite a renewal backlog of more than half a million.
This means that driving licences that expired between 26 March 2020 up to and including 31 August 2021 will only be valid until 31 March 2022.
RELATED: A backlog of 500 000 but Mbalula says no to further driving license grace period
AfriForum says the Transport Department has failed to deliver proper services to thousands of motorists who submitted their driver’s license applications several months ago.
The organisation has drafted a legal letter to the department demanding that the grace period for the renewal of licences be extended for a reasonable period beyond the end of March.
AfriForum is further considering the possibility of taking on a trial case in the event that the grace period is not extended.
In a statement, it says motorists should not be punished for driving without a valid licence as a result of the department's own failures.
Last year, Mbalula stated that major backlogs at licence centres were exacerbated by faulty equipment, issues with the online system, and corruption.
Reiner Duvenage, campaign officer for strategy and content at AfriForum, says the organisation will continue applying pressure on the department to fulfill its responsibility.
“If AfriForum is successful in obtaining a further extension of the licence grace period, it will give members of the public much-needed breathing space to finalize the renewal of their licenses. This is only fair since the current backlog of licence applications was caused by the departments own systemic and deep-rooted failures in the first place,” Duvenage says.
Source : Aletta Gardner/EWN
