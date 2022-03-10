Streaming issues? Report here
Local initiative building social cohesion through free surfing lessons

10 March 2022 4:32 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Surfing
Witsand beach
Salty Hour
surfing lessons

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Salty Hour spokesperson Brett Sanderson.
  • Age, race, and class don't matter when you're catching waves during Salty Hour in Cape Town
  • Every Sunday, experienced surfers come together and share their knowledge on how to start surfing with anyone that wants to give it a try
  • Coordinator Brett Sanderson says people from diverse backgrounds are hanging out and improving their surfing skills
Image: Salty Hour/Facebook

The Salty Hour surfing project is bring people together from all walks of life.

Salty Hour is an hour of free surfing offered by a team of experienced surfers.

The initiative runs in Cape Town and East London, spreading the stoke of being in the water and having fun.

RELATED: Meet Zandile Ndhlovu, the Black Mermaid giving Langa kids access to ocean spaces

Coordinator Brett Sanderson leads a team of passionate surfers who share their knowledge every Sunday at Witsands Beach along the South Peninsula.

Sanderson says Salty Hour has been promoting social cohesion using the free surfing lessons which have been going for almost seven years.

He says Salty Hour is attended by people from across diverse social backgrounds.

Sanderson picks up a group of children from Ocean View every Sunday. They are also joined by international visitors and people from surrounding neighbourhoods including Scarborough, Kommetjie, Noordhoek, and beyond.

The Salty Hour is divided into 30 minutes of teaching on the beach and 30 minutes of catching waves in the water.

You can follow Salty Hour on Facebook or Instagram to get involved. Alternatively, you can WhatsApp Brett Sanderson on 0791085952.

It's experienced surfers giving of their time every single Sunday, 9am at a local beach. In the Peninsula, its Witsands, which in between Scarborough and Kommetjie.

Brett Sanderson, Spokesperson - Salty Hour

I've got great friends that help me, they are good surfers.

Brett Sanderson, Spokesperson - Salty Hour

At Salty Hour, our aim is to mix people up... It really crosses the age, sex, and complete social demographic. Part of the aim is to mix people up.

Brett Sanderson, Spokesperson - Salty Hour



