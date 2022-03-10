Berlin authorities 'seem overwhelmed' by sheer number of Ukrainian refugees
More than two million people have fled from Ukraine into neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago.
At least a million people are internally displaced.
The floodgates of people on the run are still open and countries as far west as Germany are starting to feel the effects of the mass exodus.
Berlin is receiving about 10 000 people every 24 hours.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Daniel Pelz (scroll up to listen).
… 80 000 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in Germany so far… The actual number is probably much higher… People can come into the county… without registering immediately… In Berlin… authorities seem overwhelmed… More and more people are going to arrive…Daniel Pelz, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Europe gets 40% of its gas from Russia. In Germany, it's more than half… Prices are likely to shoot up… There is a lot of debate on whether it was wise to phase out nuclear power…Daniel Pelz, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140644721_waving-colorful-flag-of-germany-and-national-flag-of-ukraine-macro.html?vti=liqdplcfgh4u636k2n-1-80
