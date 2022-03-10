Ramaphosa announces Zondo as pick for SA's Chief Justice with Maya as his deputy





Zondo served as retired Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s deputy

He's been the acting top judge since Mogoeng stepped down last year

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry. Picture: Eyewitness News

Justice Raymond Zondo has been appointed the new Chief Justice of South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Zondo will assume the position from 1 April 2022.

Zondo was acting in that position after his predecessor Mogoeng Mogoeng stepped down in 2021.

Zondo, who is perhaps best known for chairing the State Capture Commission, was among four candidates for the top job.

RELATED: 'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice'

In a statement released by the Presidency on Thursday afternoon, Ramaphosa expressed his intention to nominate Justice Mandisa Maya for the position of deputy chief justice.

It's understood that Maya was the Judicial Service Commission's preferred candidate for the Chief Justice post, however, the decision ultimately rested with Ramaphosa.