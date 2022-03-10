Ramaphosa announces Zondo as pick for SA's Chief Justice with Maya as his deputy
- Zondo served as retired Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s deputy
- He's been the acting top judge since Mogoeng stepped down last year
Justice Raymond Zondo has been appointed the new Chief Justice of South Africa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Zondo will assume the position from 1 April 2022.
Zondo was acting in that position after his predecessor Mogoeng Mogoeng stepped down in 2021.
Zondo, who is perhaps best known for chairing the State Capture Commission, was among four candidates for the top job.
In a statement released by the Presidency on Thursday afternoon, Ramaphosa expressed his intention to nominate Justice Mandisa Maya for the position of deputy chief justice.
It's understood that Maya was the Judicial Service Commission's preferred candidate for the Chief Justice post, however, the decision ultimately rested with Ramaphosa.
PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA APPOINTS JUSTICE ZONDO AS CHIEF JUSTICE— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 10, 2022
President @CyrilRamaphosa has in accordance with Section 174(3) of the Constitution, decided to appoint Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the next Chief Justice of South Africa with effect from 1 April 2022. pic.twitter.com/6OcDFL7hbT
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
