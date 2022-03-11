ConCourt term limit means Zondo will have a short stint as Chief Justice





Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will have less than three years in the position of Chief Justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced that he's picked Zondo to head SA's judiciary in the top job

Judges Matter co-ordinator Alison Tilley says it may be difficult for Zondo to implement his vision before he has to retire

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter

Due to judicial term limits, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo can only serve as SA's new Chief Justice for just over two years.

According to the law, a Constitutional Court judge may only hold office for a non-renewable term of 12 years.

Zondo has been a judge of the Constitutional Court since 2012 and became Deputy Chief of Justice in 2017.

This means that Zondo's stint as Chief Justice will be very brief.

Judicial watchdog group Judges Matter says his short tenure may make it difficult for him to implement his vision for the judiciary.

Zondo served as retired Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s deputy and has been Acting Chief Justice since Mogoeng stepped down in 2021.

Judges Matter co-ordinator Alison Tilley says President Cyril Ramaphosa might be restoring continuity within the top judicial role.

Ramaphosa announced Zondo as the new Chief Justice on Thursday. He also expressed his intention to nominate Justice Mandisa Maya for the position of deputy chief justice.

Maya is the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and was competing with Zondo as a front-runner for the Chief Justice job.

Tilley says Ramaphosa's move to make her deputy chief justice could indicate that he wants a natural succession when Zondo's term end in less than three years.

I think it is important to have continuity but one of the difficulties with the continuity, in this case, is of course that it then means that we really are only going to have a permanent Chief Justice for about 2 years and then we'll have to go through the process again. Alison Tilley, Co-ordinator -Judges Matter

At a time when you are needing to build the judiciary and the systems of the judiciary, it's difficult to do that over a long period of time when you're only in the office for two years. Alison Tilley, Co-ordinator -Judges Matter

Particularly in relation to the senior courts, it's really important for people to see themselves reflected in those courts. There are not that many women on the Constitutional Court. Alison Tilley, Co-ordinator -Judges Matter

In appointing the deputy chief justice [Maya], the position of president of the SCA will open up... so really we'll have a change in judicial leadership in three of the most senior positions. Alison Tilley, Co-ordinator -Judges Matter