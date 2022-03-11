Lester and Refilwe reenact scene from upcoming CT play 'May I Have This Dance'
- Aaaand Action! CapeTalk hosts Refilwe Moloto and Lester Kiewit could be thespians in the making
- The pair got into character to read a scene from a new local theatre production 'May I Have This Dance' by The Outlore
- It will be showing at the Theatre Arts Admin in Observatory from 16 - 24 March at 8pm
- It's described as a contemporary love story in motion and is written by playwright Kimberley Buckle
Cape Town audiences are celebrating the gradual return of live theatre productions following a tumultuous two years of Covid-19 restrictions and cancellations.
'May I Have This Dance' by The Outlore is a part of the new work emerging from the local theatre scene after a very tough time for independent artists and performers.
The theatre production follows the life of a millennial couple who are attempting to navigate delicate psychological terrain, exploring the complexities of childhood trauma's effect on romantic relationships and exposing communication as a tool for connection or a weapon for isolation.
Written by playwright Kimberley Buckle and choreographed by Liam Tamejen Gillespie, it has been described as a contemporary love story in motion.
The intimate story is delivered by actors Nkosinathi Mazwai and Amber Morgan who open the show on 16 March at Theatre Arts, in Observatory, Cape Town.
'May I Have This Dance' will run from 16 March until 24 March at 8pm.
Tickets Available at theatrearts.co.za. It costs R100 for general admission R100 and R80 for students.
Scroll up to listen to Refilwe Moloto and Lester Kiewit read a scene from 'May I Have This Dance' and learn more from Buckle about what the production is about.
RELATED: A play for our era: Sandra Prinsloo on SA premiere of Life & Times of Michael K
