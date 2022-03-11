Moeletsi Mbeki: SA on the path to becoming failed state due to failure of ANC
- Moeletsi Mbeki says the July riots have shown us that SA's democracy is in trouble
- He says South Africa could become a failed state as the ANC government fails to develop the country's economy
- The businessman and political analyst says SA's fate will not be decided by a single political leader but rather by the ANC's inability to turn around an unequal economy
Businessman and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki says blaming secret conspirators for the July riots is laughable, arguing that a violent uprising has been brewing for a very long time.
Mbeki says the country is on the road to becoming a failing state because of our unequal economy and the ANC government's inability to improve the lives of South Africans.
"We are seeing the structural failure of the ANC as a political party and as a government, and that's what the problem is in South Africa", he tells CapeTalk.
Mbeki doesn't believe that an individual political leader can be held responsible for South Africa's success or failure.
He says the country may be doomed, not because of who is president, but because of the ANC's inability to grow the economy and address institutional failures.
RELATED: 'ANC, unless it does something drastic, will lose to small parties in 2024'
Any normal democratic country with 44% unemployment is in a very bad shape. With 70% of young people between the ages of 15 and 24 sitting at home, unemployed, not being at school or university or doing training - that is a recipe for disaster.Moeletsi Mbeki, Businessman and political analyst
We saw it happening in July last year in the riots... That's the consequence of having such large levels of unemployment.Moeletsi Mbeki, Businessman and political analyst
When you have an economically non-performing country, that's what happens. What triggers it, nobody can know.Moeletsi Mbeki, Businessman and political analyst
But the notion that there was some big secret conspirator who was able to mobilise all those people to riot and to get themselves killed is to me laughable... What we're seeing here is the failure of the ANC.Moeletsi Mbeki, Businessman and political analyst
Source : EWN
More from Politics
Fraudulent vax certificates: 'If you look at them there's no way of telling'
John Maytham chats to producer Nicky Troll about a Carte Blanche investigation into fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificates.Read More
Enviro groups take govt to court over Eskom gas power plant plan in Richards Bay
John Maytham talks to environmental journo Tony Carnie about the proposed expansion of gas-to-power plants in the port city.Read More
'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?'
Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play.Read More
ConCourt term limit means Zondo will have a short stint as Chief Justice
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Alison Tilley from the Judges Matter project.Read More
'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions'
News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money ShowRead More
Ramaphosa announces Zondo as pick for SA's Chief Justice with Maya as his deputy
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Justice Zondo as Chief Justice of South Africa.Read More
WC govt blocks Russian Embassy staff and diplomats from events and meetings
The Western Cape government says it cannot and will not remain silent in the face of an international crisis.Read More
Foreigners not a burden on economy, or responsible for crime rate - DA
Mandy Wiener interviews Gwen Ngwenya, the DA Head of Policy.Read More
What's the hold-up? Judges Matter concerned by delay in appointing Chief Justice
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project.Read More
More from Business
BA and Kulula flights grounded for 24 hours, Comair says suspension unjustified
All flights operated by Comair have been grounded by the SA Civil Aviation Authority.Read More
Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[WATCH] Beautiful - Adidas partners with SA brand to showcase Tsonga design
Joe Public's Pepe Marais talks about the Adidas collab with Rich Mnisi on The Money Show's Heros and Zeros.Read More
TymeBank offering access to private healthcare services (from R139 a month)
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's move into medical insurance.Read More
Sanlam returns to pre-Covid levels with 27% surge in profit
Bruce Whitfield interviews Abigail Mukhuba, Financial Director at Sanlam.Read More
'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions'
News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money ShowRead More
Dark days ahead if Eskom runs out of diesel 'like it has many times before'
Nickolaus Bauer interviews energy expert Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence.Read More
Aspen SA finally signs deal with J & J to produce own branded Covid vaccine
The Money Show talks to CEO Stephen Saad about Aspen Pharmacare's half-year results and its agreement with Johnson & Johnson.Read More
Huge jump in profits for Nedbank, but still not back to pre-pandemic level
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about the Nedbank Group's annual results.Read More