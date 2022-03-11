Moeletsi Mbeki: SA on the path to becoming failed state due to failure of ANC





Moeletsi Mbeki says the July riots have shown us that SA's democracy is in trouble

He says South Africa could become a failed state as the ANC government fails to develop the country's economy

The businessman and political analyst says SA's fate will not be decided by a single political leader but rather by the ANC's inability to turn around an unequal economy

Political commentator Moeletsi Mbeki in conversation with EWN. Picture: EWN

Businessman and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki says blaming secret conspirators for the July riots is laughable, arguing that a violent uprising has been brewing for a very long time.

Mbeki says the country is on the road to becoming a failing state because of our unequal economy and the ANC government's inability to improve the lives of South Africans.

"We are seeing the structural failure of the ANC as a political party and as a government, and that's what the problem is in South Africa", he tells CapeTalk.

Mbeki doesn't believe that an individual political leader can be held responsible for South Africa's success or failure.

He says the country may be doomed, not because of who is president, but because of the ANC's inability to grow the economy and address institutional failures.

Any normal democratic country with 44% unemployment is in a very bad shape. With 70% of young people between the ages of 15 and 24 sitting at home, unemployed, not being at school or university or doing training - that is a recipe for disaster. Moeletsi Mbeki, Businessman and political analyst

We saw it happening in July last year in the riots... That's the consequence of having such large levels of unemployment. Moeletsi Mbeki, Businessman and political analyst

When you have an economically non-performing country, that's what happens. What triggers it, nobody can know. Moeletsi Mbeki, Businessman and political analyst

But the notion that there was some big secret conspirator who was able to mobilise all those people to riot and to get themselves killed is to me laughable... What we're seeing here is the failure of the ANC. Moeletsi Mbeki, Businessman and political analyst