Cyril Ramaphosa approached to mediate between Putin and Zelenskyy





South Africa has been asked to mediate in the war between Russia and Ukraine, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

It is unclear from his statement who made the request, but the announcement came after a call via videolink between Ramaphosa and Putin.

“The conflict should be resolved through mediation and negotiation between the parties and - if need be - with the help of agencies that can help bring a solution,” said Ramaphosa.

“President Putin appreciated our balanced approach. We believe this position enables both parties to subject the conflict to mediation and negotiation. Based on our relations with the Russian Federation and a member of Brics, South Africa has been approached to play a mediation role.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Picture: @CyrilRamaphosa/Twitter.

141 countries voted to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its unabating targeting with heavy weaponry of civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Ramaphosa said South Africa wants peace and abstaining from the vote is not an indication of our disregard for human rights.

More than two million people have fled from Ukraine into neighbouring countries since the Russian invasion of Ukraine just over two weeks ago.

At least a million people are internally displaced.