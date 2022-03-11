City of CT blames Eskom for failing to power-up new homes in Eindhoven
- More than 100 homes in the City of Cape Town's new R33 million Eindhoven housing project have not been connected to the grid
- Some residents have been without electricity for seven months after the City began handing over keys in August
- The City's mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi says Eskom is to blame
Cape Town's mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, has thrown Eskom under the bus for failing to connect the new Eindhoven housing project to the grid.
Over 100 homes have been without electricity for several months.
Beneficiaries of the City of Cape Town's new R33 million Eindhoven housing project in Delft were invited to move in from August last year.
Homeowners, many of whom are elderly and the disabled, have been left frustrated by the delays.
Housing delivery continues in Delft as qualifying beneficiaries receive their houses. @CityofCT has invested R33 million in this project. @WesternCapeDA @Our_DA pic.twitter.com/0UixDSVh0o— Malusi Booi (@MalusiBooi) February 25, 2022
Booi says the City has engaged with Eskom over its failure to power-up the homes on time.
He says the City has to hand over homes that are still without electricity to avoid unlawful occupation and other risks.
"Because of the delays from Eskom, if we leave... units unoccupied they can be vandalised or we can have unlawful occupiers in those units", he says.
According to Booi, Eskom has arrived on-site in Eindhoven to commence the electrification work.
He says the City is concerned by how Eskom's contracting capacity could potentially affect upcoming developments, including the City's R132 million Macassar housing project.
"We don't want to see what we've experienced in Eindhoven being experienced in any of our projects", Booi tells CapeTalk.
#Delftelectricity Delft residents are demanding that Eskom and the City of Cape Town connect their electricity. Over 100 residents moved into their new homes in August without electricity. The homes are prioritized for the elderly and the disabled. KP pic.twitter.com/1GtvDQalSa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2022
It's also stressing us as a City because on all Eskom-supplied areas, we experience this but where the City of Cape Town supplies electricity, we don't experience this.Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
We've engaged Eskom over a number of times for them to improve their service because part of the problem is that we handed over those houses as early as August last year but none of them has Eskom been able to reticulate.Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
They committed to the date of the 1st of March, of which that material has been delivered on-site which is your poles and cables.Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
We're trying to put our programme in place and our programme needs to be in sync with that of Eskom but the problem is they always tell us that they don't have contractors or are not ready for contracting.Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town
#Delftelectricity Residents say they’ve marched to the municipality and handed over a memorandum, but it fell on deaf ears. They are now demanding action from Eskom. KP pic.twitter.com/i4Sdn6tLyk— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2022
Source : https://twitter.com/MalusiBooi/status/1497135052051734530/photo/3
More from Local
Eskom: Parts of Cape Town in the dark due to substation fault
The City says it's aware of the power outage affecting some parts of Cape Town.Read More
Officials plan three-day rabies vaccination drive after case confirmed in Strand
Western Cape Veterinary Services received lab results confirming rabies in a dog in Strand outside Cape Town.Read More
Fraudulent vax certificates: 'If you look at them there's no way of telling'
John Maytham chats to producer Nicky Troll about a Carte Blanche investigation into fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificates.Read More
Enviro groups take govt to court over Eskom gas power plant plan in Richards Bay
John Maytham talks to environmental journo Tony Carnie about the proposed expansion of gas-to-power plants in the port city.Read More
Must Sea Point Promenade be a pedestrian-only path? Here's how to have your say
The City of Cape Town has invited residents to comment on the proposal about the recreational use of Sea Point Promenade.Read More
'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?'
Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play.Read More
Lester and Refilwe reenact scene from upcoming CT play 'May I Have This Dance'
CapeTalk hosts Refilwe Moloto and Lester Kiewit read a scene from the upcoming theatre production 'May I Have This Dance'.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa approached to mediate between Putin and Zelenskyy
The request came after Ramaphosa spoke with Putin on Thursday, telling him to resolve the “conflict” through negotiations.Read More
TymeBank offering access to private healthcare services (from R139 a month)
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's move into medical insurance.Read More