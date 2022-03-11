City of CT blames Eskom for failing to power-up new homes in Eindhoven





More than 100 homes in the City of Cape Town's new R33 million Eindhoven housing project have not been connected to the grid

Some residents have been without electricity for seven months after the City began handing over keys in August

The City's mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi says Eskom is to blame

The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements hands over keys to beneficiaries of the Eindhoven housing project. Image: @MalusiBooi/Twitter

Cape Town's mayoral committee member for human settlements, Malusi Booi, has thrown Eskom under the bus for failing to connect the new Eindhoven housing project to the grid.

Over 100 homes have been without electricity for several months.

Beneficiaries of the City of Cape Town's new R33 million Eindhoven housing project in Delft were invited to move in from August last year.

Homeowners, many of whom are elderly and the disabled, have been left frustrated by the delays.

Housing delivery continues in Delft as qualifying beneficiaries receive their houses. @CityofCT has invested R33 million in this project. @WesternCapeDA @Our_DA pic.twitter.com/0UixDSVh0o — Malusi Booi (@MalusiBooi) February 25, 2022

Booi says the City has engaged with Eskom over its failure to power-up the homes on time.

He says the City has to hand over homes that are still without electricity to avoid unlawful occupation and other risks.

"Because of the delays from Eskom, if we leave... units unoccupied they can be vandalised or we can have unlawful occupiers in those units", he says.

According to Booi, Eskom has arrived on-site in Eindhoven to commence the electrification work.

He says the City is concerned by how Eskom's contracting capacity could potentially affect upcoming developments, including the City's R132 million Macassar housing project.

"We don't want to see what we've experienced in Eindhoven being experienced in any of our projects", Booi tells CapeTalk.

#Delftelectricity Delft residents are demanding that Eskom and the City of Cape Town connect their electricity. Over 100 residents moved into their new homes in August without electricity. The homes are prioritized for the elderly and the disabled. KP pic.twitter.com/1GtvDQalSa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 10, 2022

It's also stressing us as a City because on all Eskom-supplied areas, we experience this but where the City of Cape Town supplies electricity, we don't experience this. Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

We've engaged Eskom over a number of times for them to improve their service because part of the problem is that we handed over those houses as early as August last year but none of them has Eskom been able to reticulate. Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

They committed to the date of the 1st of March, of which that material has been delivered on-site which is your poles and cables. Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town

We're trying to put our programme in place and our programme needs to be in sync with that of Eskom but the problem is they always tell us that they don't have contractors or are not ready for contracting. Malusi Booi, Mayco Member for Human Settlements - City of Cape Town