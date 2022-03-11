Russians sell McDonald’s on black-market for R5000 a meal





Russians can still buy McDonald’s on the black market.

On Tuesday, the American fast-food behemoth closed all 850 Russian outlets in response to the invasion of Ukraine and the continuing bombardment of non-combatants and civilian infrastructure.

“The ongoing war in Ukraine is causing unspeakable suffering to innocent people,” said McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski, explaining the company’s decision to up and leave.

Nevertheless, crafty Russians, who have bought up and hoarded hamburgers and meals, are now selling it online for up to R5000.

McDonald’s decision to withdraw from Russia will cost it about R41 billion ($2.75 billion) in lost revenue.

McDonald’s employed more than 62 000 people in Russia.

A McDonald's in Moscow, Russia. © TEA/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:37).

Some enterprising Russians have decided to stockpile… burgers galore in their fridges. Floor-to-ceiling Big Macs, cheeseburgers… Now, they’re being flogged off… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

If those burgers have a shelf life beyond a day, what are they putting in their stuff? … Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent