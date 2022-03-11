Must Sea Point Promenade be a pedestrian-only path? Here's how to have your say
- Should cyclists and skateboarders be banned from using the Sea Point Promenade?
- Capetonians are encouraged to give their input on the City's proposal for the popular seaside pathway
- The closing date for comments is 10 April 2022
A proposal by the City of Cape Town could see some users of the Sea Point Promenade kicked to the curb.
The City is proposing that the Sea Point Promenade should be converted into a pedestrian-only zone with cyclists, skateboarders, and rollerbladers restricted to the sidewalk on the sea side of Beach Road.
The proposal would apply to where the Sea Point Promenade starts in Mouille Point to the Pavilion swimming pool.
The proposal is now open for public comment here until 10 April 2022.
The City says it spent five months investigating the use of the iconic stretch along the Atlantic Seaboard last year.
It found that 90% of people using the promenade are pedestrians strolling to enjoy the scenic environment, or joggers.
Rob Quintas, the City’s mayoral committee member for urban mobility, says councillors in the area have received many complaints about the conflict between pedestrians and cyclists over the past few years.
"Of concern is that some of the elderly visitors ended up in hospital after crashes because people on bicycles and e-bikes go much faster than those on feet. Some of these devices are also heavy and can cause serious injuries", Quintas says.
"A considerable number of these visitors are vulnerable people such as children and the elderly who are frail and at risk of serious injury when run over by an electric bike, an e-scooter, or even cyclists and skateboarders going at speed", he adds.
I also want to add that Cape Town as a destination welcomes cyclists, many of them doing mountain biking or cycling along our scenic roads around the peninsula. I want to make it very clear that the proposal is that those who cycle for leisure in Sea Point can still do so, but along the sidewalk on the sea side of Beach Road from Mouille Point to the Pavilion swimming pool.Rob Quintas, Mayoral Committee member for Transport - City of Cape Town
Here's a breakdown of the City's proposed plans for the Sea Point Promenade:
- Pedestrians should have exclusive use of the Sea Point Promenade from where it starts in Mouille Point to the Sea Point Pavilion swimming pool
- Prams, wheelchairs and walkers are allowed
- Cyclists on peddle bicycles, skateboarders, and rollerbladers should share the sidewalk on the sea side of Beach Road
- No e-bikes, e-scooters, or motorised devices should be allowed on the promenade, neither on the sidewalk on the sea side of Beach Road
Here's a break-down of how to comment on the City's proposal:
- Three open days will be held for members of the public to obtain more information and submit their comments
You can visit the Sea Point Civic Centre on Main Road on Tuesday 15 March and Thursday 17 March from 2pm until 7pm.
Alternatively, you can go to the grass area along the Sea Point Promenade (closest corner Rocklands Road) on Saturday 26 March from 10am until 2pm.
- Comments can also be submitted online by emailing transport.info@capetown.gov.za and quoting reference number: 7200334254
- Or, you can click on the City of Cape Town website here and submit your comment
You can read more about the City's proposed changes to the recreational use of the Sea Point Promenade here.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_59500367_joyful-young-women-riding-a-bicycle-together-best-friends-having-fun-on-a-bike-at-the-seaside-promen.html?term=woman%2Bbeach&vti=ldc5k5xwsoseg83ehj-1-70
