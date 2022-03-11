'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?'
South Africa has been asked to mediate in the war between Russia and Ukraine, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
It is unclear from his statement who made the request, but the announcement came after a video call between Ramaphosa and Putin.
During the call, Ramaphosa referred to the war as a “conflict” that should be resolved through negotiations.
Mandy Wiener asked Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play (scroll up to listen).
South Africa has experience in mediating… We’re still not sure who asked Ramaphosa… I do think we have something to contribute…Steven Gruzd, South African Institute of International Affairs
Has President Ramaphosa phoned President Zelenskyy? He spoke to Putin and got one perspective, but if you have any pretention to be a mediator, you need to speak to the other side… We have to speak to the Ukrainians…Steven Gruzd, South African Institute of International Affairs
… mediation won’t work if there is no ceasefire…Steven Gruzd, South African Institute of International Affairs
There are those who feel that being neutral, where there is a very clear aggressor, is an untenable situation… We haven’t seen a strong condemnation [from South Africa] and I don’t think we’re going to.Steven Gruzd, South African Institute of International Affairs
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140656184_munich-germany-15-feb-2020-president-of-ukraine-volodymyr-zelensky-during-munich-security-conference.html?vti=o3gdiu4x4o5vrh1nf1-1-9
