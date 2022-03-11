Police wrongly arrest Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for bank robbery
Police wrongly arrested Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, mistaking him for a bank robber.
Coogler – who was wearing a hat, sunglasses and a mandated facemask – attempted a cash withdrawal inside the bank at the teller.
He presented a handwritten note which read, "I would like to withdraw $12 000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else [sic]. I'd like to be discreet."
The teller became suspicious and called the police.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:33).
It’s got this crazy racist redline in it, but with a bit of Covid paranoia… The teller was also Black…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_103205518_kuala-lumpur-malaysia-march-2-2018-black-panther-movie-poster-black-panther-is-a-2018-american-super.html?vti=msqcpoh1pec7mgzbza-1-1
