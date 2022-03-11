Streaming issues? Report here
Police wrongly arrest Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for bank robbery

11 March 2022 2:54 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Racism
Adam Gilchrist
Wrongful arrest
Black panther
Refilwe Moloto
Ryan Coogler
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Police wrongly arrested Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, mistaking him for a bank robber.

Coogler – who was wearing a hat, sunglasses and a mandated facemask – attempted a cash withdrawal inside the bank at the teller.

He presented a handwritten note which read, "I would like to withdraw $12 000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else [sic]. I'd like to be discreet."

The teller became suspicious and called the police.

© faizzaki/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:33).

It’s got this crazy racist redline in it, but with a bit of Covid paranoia… The teller was also Black…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent



