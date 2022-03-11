Police wrongly arrest Black Panther director Ryan Coogler for bank robbery





Police wrongly arrested Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, mistaking him for a bank robber.

Coogler – who was wearing a hat, sunglasses and a mandated facemask – attempted a cash withdrawal inside the bank at the teller.

He presented a handwritten note which read, "I would like to withdraw $12 000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else [sic]. I'd like to be discreet."

The teller became suspicious and called the police.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist