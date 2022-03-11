Enviro groups take govt to court over Eskom gas power plant plan in Richards Bay
- Two organisations are challenging the environmental authorisation granted by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment for a 3,000 MW combined cycle gas power plant in Richards Bay.
- The case will be heard in the North Gauteng High Court later this year.
Two environmental organisations are challenging the environmental authorisation granted by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) for a 3,000MW gas-to-power plant in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.
The South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) and groundWork note in their court papers that this is just one of six major gas-to-power plants planned for the port city.
RELATED: Karpowership scores court victory but many hurdles left to overcome - analyst
In a piece for Daily Maverick, environmental journalist Tony Carnie writes that the challenge is one of the first climate-based cases to contest massive gasification expansion plans at a time when South Africa is running behind schedule to meet its greenhouse gas emission targets.
Of course all of us are pulling our hair out because of the load shedding... but the issue really is, is it the right option to make a short-term decision that might sound attractive in principle but that comes with many costs.Tony Carnie - Environmental journalist
South Africa is currently among the top 20 biggest emitters of carbon in the world... This Eskom power station alone would swallow up nearly 2% of the remaining carbon budget [relating to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change]...Tony Carnie - Environmental journalist
Carnie says the groups launched their challenge in the High Court after losing an initial appeal against the approval of the environmental impact assessment for the proposed Eskom plant.
Now environmental groups have launched a challenge... to review it on the basis that when the study was done, it fell very short in terms of measuring the climate change impact.Tony Carnie - Environmental journalist
The argument advanced is that the study failed to look at the whole chain of gas production from the point where it comes out of the ground to where it gets burned in the turbines at Richards Bay.Tony Carnie - Environmental journalist
While government sees gas as an important cleaner bridging fuel in the move away from coal, this strategy fails to consider that natural gas is about 98% methane says Carnie.
"Methane has about 86 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide."
Scroll to the top of the article for the audio to listen to Carnie's argument
Source : Google Maps
More from Local
Eskom: Parts of Cape Town in the dark due to substation fault
The City says it's aware of the power outage affecting some parts of Cape Town.Read More
Officials plan three-day rabies vaccination drive after case confirmed in Strand
Western Cape Veterinary Services received lab results confirming rabies in a dog in Strand outside Cape Town.Read More
Fraudulent vax certificates: 'If you look at them there's no way of telling'
John Maytham chats to producer Nicky Troll about a Carte Blanche investigation into fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificates.Read More
Must Sea Point Promenade be a pedestrian-only path? Here's how to have your say
The City of Cape Town has invited residents to comment on the proposal about the recreational use of Sea Point Promenade.Read More
'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?'
Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play.Read More
City of CT blames Eskom for failing to power-up new homes in Eindhoven
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to the City of Cape Town's Malusi Booi.Read More
Lester and Refilwe reenact scene from upcoming CT play 'May I Have This Dance'
CapeTalk hosts Refilwe Moloto and Lester Kiewit read a scene from the upcoming theatre production 'May I Have This Dance'.Read More
Cyril Ramaphosa approached to mediate between Putin and Zelenskyy
The request came after Ramaphosa spoke with Putin on Thursday, telling him to resolve the “conflict” through negotiations.Read More
TymeBank offering access to private healthcare services (from R139 a month)
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's move into medical insurance.Read More
More from Politics
Fraudulent vax certificates: 'If you look at them there's no way of telling'
John Maytham chats to producer Nicky Troll about a Carte Blanche investigation into fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination certificates.Read More
'Ramaphosa spoke to Putin, but did he speak to Zelenskyy?'
Mandy Wiener asks Steven Gruzd of the South African Institute of International Affairs what role South Africa can play.Read More
Moeletsi Mbeki: SA on the path to becoming failed state due to failure of ANC
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to businessman and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki.Read More
ConCourt term limit means Zondo will have a short stint as Chief Justice
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Alison Tilley from the Judges Matter project.Read More
'Zondo appt a good judgement call by President after some recent poor decisions'
News24's Pieter du Toit and analyst Prof. Tinyiko Maluleke on the appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice - The Money ShowRead More
Ramaphosa announces Zondo as pick for SA's Chief Justice with Maya as his deputy
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Justice Zondo as Chief Justice of South Africa.Read More
WC govt blocks Russian Embassy staff and diplomats from events and meetings
The Western Cape government says it cannot and will not remain silent in the face of an international crisis.Read More
Foreigners not a burden on economy, or responsible for crime rate - DA
Mandy Wiener interviews Gwen Ngwenya, the DA Head of Policy.Read More
What's the hold-up? Judges Matter concerned by delay in appointing Chief Justice
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Zikhona Ndlebe from the Judges Matter project.Read More