Enviro groups take govt to court over Eskom gas power plant plan in Richards Bay





Two organisations are challenging the environmental authorisation granted by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment for a 3,000 MW combined cycle gas power plant in Richards Bay.

The case will be heard in the North Gauteng High Court later this year.

The Port of Richards Bay, which has seen major setbacks due to power supply faults. Picture: Google Maps.

Two environmental organisations are challenging the environmental authorisation granted by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) for a 3,000MW gas-to-power plant in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal.

The South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) and groundWork note in their court papers that this is just one of six major gas-to-power plants planned for the port city.

In a piece for Daily Maverick, environmental journalist Tony Carnie writes that the challenge is one of the first climate-based cases to contest massive gasification expansion plans at a time when South Africa is running behind schedule to meet its greenhouse gas emission targets.

Of course all of us are pulling our hair out because of the load shedding... but the issue really is, is it the right option to make a short-term decision that might sound attractive in principle but that comes with many costs. Tony Carnie - Environmental journalist

South Africa is currently among the top 20 biggest emitters of carbon in the world... This Eskom power station alone would swallow up nearly 2% of the remaining carbon budget [relating to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change]... Tony Carnie - Environmental journalist

Carnie says the groups launched their challenge in the High Court after losing an initial appeal against the approval of the environmental impact assessment for the proposed Eskom plant.

Now environmental groups have launched a challenge... to review it on the basis that when the study was done, it fell very short in terms of measuring the climate change impact. Tony Carnie - Environmental journalist

The argument advanced is that the study failed to look at the whole chain of gas production from the point where it comes out of the ground to where it gets burned in the turbines at Richards Bay. Tony Carnie - Environmental journalist

While government sees gas as an important cleaner bridging fuel in the move away from coal, this strategy fails to consider that natural gas is about 98% methane says Carnie.

"Methane has about 86 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide."

