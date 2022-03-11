'Putin needs Kyiv victory, but we Ukrainians won't give it to him as a gift'





Russia is widening its attacks across Ukraine, but its forces have still not managed to take Kyiv

John Maytham gets an update from Ukrainian journalist Mika Skoryk as she travels west to get her family across the border to safety.

We are afraid that maybe this week the Russians will come to bomb Kyiv and all the places around our capital are not safe, so we are driving west. We hope to get our family to a safe place in a Western country. Mika Skoryk, Ukrainian journalist

Ukrainian journalist Mika Skoryk says Russian President Vladimir Putin needs a victory in the Ukrainian capital to show as a result of the invasion.

"But Ukrainians don't want to give a part of Ukraine as a gift to him for a victory."

Skoryk has been travelling west from the capital Kyiv for the past week, to try and get her family across the border to safety.

We haven't decided which one, but we are happy that Romania, Germany, Poland and Hungary are welcoming Ukrainians.... You can sometimes even cross the border without proper documents and that is really life-saving for Ukrainian kids and moms. Mika Skoryk, Ukrainian journalist

Skory reports that volunteers are on hand to provide refugees with food and drink, even sweets for the children.

Ukrainians are also helping each other where they can, and that is very inspiring. Mika Skoryk, Ukrainian journalist

She says people in Ukraine are able to follow the news on radio and television.

The besieged eastern port of Mariupol is reported to be under constant Russian attack.

The Russians "have a plan to destroy the city" says Skoryk.

I don't know whether they know that Mariupol was in ruins in 2014 and it was rebuilt... a modern city with lots of digital technology... Now Russians are destroying that a second time. Mika Skoryk, Ukrainian journalist

They want to show that nothing perfect could exist in the Donetsk region... These humanitarian corridors which they blocked in Mariupol is a policy of terror. The world should react to that. Mika Skoryk, Ukrainian journalist

