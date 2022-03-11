John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 March 2022
Here are John's top 3 reading picks:
Fiction:
- Violeta by Isabel Allende (Translated by Frances Riddle)
- Something to Hide by Elizabeth George
Non-fiction:
- In the Shadow of the Mountain: A Memoir of Courage by Silvia Vasquez-Lavado
Listen to John's full book reviews below:
